Elijah Riley hops on moving train, plays nickel and free safety in 1st practice with Steelers

Shown while playing for the New York Jets last season, defensive back Elijah Riley went through his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Elijah Riley laughed it off. Within about 18 hours of arriving in Pittsburgh, he was part of a mini scrum during his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Just having fun,” Riley said Thursday from UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “Playing ball, talking (trash). It’s fun to be out there.”

Everything was fun on this day for Riley, a second-year defensive back awarded to the Steelers off waivers from the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. Riley had played numerous spots on defense over his seven games (all starts) for the Jets last season, and he said he played slot/nickel cornerback and free safety in his first on-field work with the Steelers.

“Wherever I am needed, I want to play,” said Riley, who went undrafted out of Army West Point in 2020 and also has six regular-season games of experience with the Philadelphia Eagles on his résumé.

“It’s the first day here, so I am just getting acquainted, figuring things out. I am sure as we get things going, I’ll learn more. Figuring it out day by day.”

Riley (6-foot, 205 pounds) joins a crowded secondary with plenty of moving pieces and parts. He landed in Pittsburgh about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“Oh my gosh, yeah, I’m happy to be here,” Riley said. “It’s nice to be somewhere new. Fresh start.

“This is a historically winning program and an organization that I am now very happy to be a part of, and I look forward to what’s to come. I am excited to be under coach (Mike) Tomlin.”