ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Elijah Riley hops on moving train, plays nickel and free safety in 1st practice with Steelers

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5wo2_0hVX4rXQ00
Shown while playing for the New York Jets last season, defensive back Elijah Riley went through his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Elijah Riley laughed it off. Within about 18 hours of arriving in Pittsburgh, he was part of a mini scrum during his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Just having fun,” Riley said Thursday from UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “Playing ball, talking (trash). It’s fun to be out there.”

Everything was fun on this day for Riley, a second-year defensive back awarded to the Steelers off waivers from the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. Riley had played numerous spots on defense over his seven games (all starts) for the Jets last season, and he said he played slot/nickel cornerback and free safety in his first on-field work with the Steelers.

“Wherever I am needed, I want to play,” said Riley, who went undrafted out of Army West Point in 2020 and also has six regular-season games of experience with the Philadelphia Eagles on his résumé.

“It’s the first day here, so I am just getting acquainted, figuring things out. I am sure as we get things going, I’ll learn more. Figuring it out day by day.”

Riley (6-foot, 205 pounds) joins a crowded secondary with plenty of moving pieces and parts. He landed in Pittsburgh about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“Oh my gosh, yeah, I’m happy to be here,” Riley said. “It’s nice to be somewhere new. Fresh start.

“This is a historically winning program and an organization that I am now very happy to be a part of, and I look forward to what’s to come. I am excited to be under coach (Mike) Tomlin.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a major injury scare to deal with during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions Sunday when star linebacker TJ Watt left the game prematurely with a knee injury. Watt suffered the injury after taking a low block from Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, which reminded those who were watching the […] The post Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
341
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy