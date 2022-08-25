ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News On 6

TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa

TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Former Cherokee Nation employee wins civil suit against tribe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won a civil lawsuit against the tribe. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore. The Cherokee Nation...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stolen tags traffic stop leads to drug arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were patrolling near East 35th Street and South 79th East Avenue on August 27. Officers had previously learned of a stolen UD tag. Around 9:30, officers spotted the tag on a Lexus and stopped the car behind America's Best Value Inn on 79th East Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa sued over multiple officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officers violated the Constitutional rights of people during two, separate officer-involved shootings. In 2020, TPD officers shot and killed Jonathan Randell. A few months...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Stalking By Broken Arrow Police

Broken Arrow Police arrest a woman who they say harassed her neighbors while posing as a different neighbor. Police say Sara Bennett created fake accounts on a website that partners with the City of Broken Arrow to anonymously report code violations. Officers say Bennett was posing as a neighbor and...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

16-Year-Old From Skiatook "Saves His Own Life," Calls 911 While Having AVM Rupture & Stroke

Friends and family of a Skiatook 16-year-old are calling him "the kid who saved his own life," after he suffered a stroke and was able to call 911 before it was too late. Mason Teague’s parents said June 22 began like any other day, but quickly turned into the worst day of their lives. Now, they want to educate people on what happened to their son, in hopes it can save their life.
SKIATOOK, OK

