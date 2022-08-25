Read full article on original website
Deputies Arrest Washington County Man Accused Of Several Burglaries
A Washington County man is behind bars, accused of several burglaries spanning three counties. Deputies arrested Tyson Boyd earlier this month. They said he was involved in several thefts in Washington, Rogers, and Tulsa counties. Deputies found more than $100,000 worth of stolen items while searching his home, including guns,...
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
Tulsa Police Investigating Overnight Robbery Near 21st Street and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department responded to the scene of a robbery near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. TPD said the victim was assaulted after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning by three men who stole his jewelry and other personal items before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.
Multiple transported to hospital for injuries after 3 car crash in Mayes County
There were multiple injuries reported after a multiple car collision on I-44 westbound near mile marker 273. The crash took place 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County on August 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Jesus Hernandez, 48, of Springfield, Mo., was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and was...
Pawnee County Remembers Former Undersheriff With Free Day Of Fishing For Kids
Folks in Pawnee County are remembering a former undersheriff with a free day of fishing for kids Sunday morning at Pawnee Lake. Undersheriff Monty Johnson was killed in a head-on collision in February 2019. He was known throughout the county as someone who loved to serve others. Kids are invited...
Search for plane that crashed into Keystone Lake happening Sunday
PRUE, Okla. — The search for a yellow biplane that crashed into Keystone Lake is happening on Sunday. The plane crashed just southeast of Prue in Mud Creek in about 30 feet of water around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pilot and passenger, who were not seriously injured, were...
Former Cherokee Nation employee wins civil suit against tribe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won a civil lawsuit against the tribe. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore. The Cherokee Nation...
Friends, family come together to honor fallen Osage Co. deputy
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement across Green Country came together Friday afternoon in Ponca City, Okla. to say goodbye to an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car crash Friday, Aug. 19. Capt. William Hargraves was killed early Friday, Aug. 19, morning while driving...
DNA-Gathering Process in Race Massacre Graves Investigation ‘Worst Possible Scenario,’ Legal Experts Tell Greenwood Community
“The bottom line, big worry, is when programs create DNA databases comprised of only Black people’s DNA, we have to be really sure these databases will not be messed around with,” said Miller, a professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “The city of Tulsa’s program is the worst possible scenario.”
Stolen tags traffic stop leads to drug arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were patrolling near East 35th Street and South 79th East Avenue on August 27. Officers had previously learned of a stolen UD tag. Around 9:30, officers spotted the tag on a Lexus and stopped the car behind America's Best Value Inn on 79th East Avenue.
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs, guns and grenade launcher after shooting in Inola
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said they’ve seized drugs, guns and a grenade launcher from a property after a shooting in Inola. It happened late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning. Drugs, guns and cash – that’s what RCSO...
City of Tulsa sued over multiple officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officers violated the Constitutional rights of people during two, separate officer-involved shootings. In 2020, TPD officers shot and killed Jonathan Randell. A few months...
Tulsa family remembers woman gunned down over traffic incident
A Tulsa family shared a woman's story Monday less than two weeks after someone shot and killed her in what police called a road rage incident.
Discovery of stolen used car dealer tag leads to drug arrests, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested after police discovered the car they were in had a stolen used car dealer tag, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police officers said they saw the previously reported stolen used car tag on a Lexus and they stopped the car behind America’s Best Value Inn at 3509 South 79th East Ave.
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Stalking By Broken Arrow Police
Broken Arrow Police arrest a woman who they say harassed her neighbors while posing as a different neighbor. Police say Sara Bennett created fake accounts on a website that partners with the City of Broken Arrow to anonymously report code violations. Officers say Bennett was posing as a neighbor and...
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
Pilot, passenger ok after plane lands in Keystone Lake
PRUE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding after a small passenger plane landed in Keystone Lake on Saturday. Trooper Eric Foster said the pilot and a passenger landed in the water but were able to get to shore and are talking. No injuries were reported. The accident...
16-Year-Old From Skiatook "Saves His Own Life," Calls 911 While Having AVM Rupture & Stroke
Friends and family of a Skiatook 16-year-old are calling him "the kid who saved his own life," after he suffered a stroke and was able to call 911 before it was too late. Mason Teague’s parents said June 22 began like any other day, but quickly turned into the worst day of their lives. Now, they want to educate people on what happened to their son, in hopes it can save their life.
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
