School attendance campaign gets rolling with BMX event

COVID-19 turned the student experience at high school upside down, and attendance took a nose dive. Aiming to reverse the trend, Central High School invited in some guys who know a thing or two about inversions.

An all-student assembly on Thursday at Noyes Field welcomed the A.G.A. Nation “Bring Your ‘A’ Game to School” team, composed of bicycle motocross (BMX) and kick scooter athletes who combine their stunts with messages on the importance of school, consistently showing up to class, working together with classmates who are struggling and engaging with academics.