Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Commissioners Gaining Ground on Annex Building
The Osage County Commissioners met on Monday and approved to add civil engineering services to the current contract with AIP. Who will engage with civil engineering firm to act as a consultant to complete the site plan for the new annex building. The cost for the added service by AIP is one percent of the construction cost or $100,000.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
pryorinfopub.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Tulsa
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Tulsa, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LocalFarmOK cleans up tires in Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. — LocalFarmOK, a produce and grocery delivery service, gathered Saturday morning with team members and customers to clean up tires littering the Arkansas River near the I-44 bridge. Ben Neal, the owner of LocalFarmOK, said that the idea came to them at work. “So, we drive across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
News On 6
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
msn.com
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting
The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
AAA honors two Sand Springs employees in style
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — AAA Sand Springs honored two long-time employees in style in on Friday. Insurance agent Bryan McCall said he surprised Sharla Collins and Christy Wigley with “Pretty Woman” tickets at the Tulsa PAC. He said he also ordered them a white stretch limo to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pilot, passenger ok after plane lands in Keystone Lake
PRUE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding after a small passenger plane landed in Keystone Lake on Saturday. Trooper Eric Foster said the pilot and a passenger landed in the water but were able to get to shore and are talking. No injuries were reported. The accident...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tulsa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
918 Day less than a month away
TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
okcfox.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Wanted Tulsa violent crime suspect may be in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tulsa police are searching for a violent crime suspect who may be in the Oklahoma City metro area. - Advertisement - Cody Snodgrass, 29, is wanted on a domestic violence and battery by strangulation charge. Snodgrass was last known to live in the area of...
Search for plane that crashed into Keystone Lake happening Sunday
PRUE, Okla. — The search for a yellow biplane that crashed into Keystone Lake is happening on Sunday. The plane crashed just southeast of Prue in Mud Creek in about 30 feet of water around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pilot and passenger, who were not seriously injured, were...
Deputies Arrest Washington County Man Accused Of Several Burglaries
A Washington County man is behind bars, accused of several burglaries spanning three counties. Deputies arrested Tyson Boyd earlier this month. They said he was involved in several thefts in Washington, Rogers, and Tulsa counties. Deputies found more than $100,000 worth of stolen items while searching his home, including guns,...
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in ONG bill fraud case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Amanda Rayann Palmer, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Palmer is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by trick or deception. Ponca City police report that on May 13, a resident reported he was the victim of...
City of Tulsa sued over multiple officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officers violated the Constitutional rights of people during two, separate officer-involved shootings. In 2020, TPD officers shot and killed Jonathan Randell. A few months...
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs, guns and grenade launcher after shooting in Inola
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said they’ve seized drugs, guns and a grenade launcher from a property after a shooting in Inola. It happened late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning. Drugs, guns and cash – that’s what RCSO...
Comments / 0