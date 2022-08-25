ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Commissioners Gaining Ground on Annex Building

The Osage County Commissioners met on Monday and approved to add civil engineering services to the current contract with AIP. Who will engage with civil engineering firm to act as a consultant to complete the site plan for the new annex building. The cost for the added service by AIP is one percent of the construction cost or $100,000.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Tulsa

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Tulsa, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LocalFarmOK cleans up tires in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — LocalFarmOK, a produce and grocery delivery service, gathered Saturday morning with team members and customers to clean up tires littering the Arkansas River near the I-44 bridge. Ben Neal, the owner of LocalFarmOK, said that the idea came to them at work. “So, we drive across...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawhuska, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Carrier, OK
City
Pawhuska, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa

TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
msn.com

Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting

The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermostat#Curtains#Hot Weather#Ompa
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Tulsa

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

918 Day less than a month away

TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
blackchronicle.com

Wanted Tulsa violent crime suspect may be in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tulsa police are searching for a violent crime suspect who may be in the Oklahoma City metro area. - Advertisement - Cody Snodgrass, 29, is wanted on a domestic violence and battery by strangulation charge. Snodgrass was last known to live in the area of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in ONG bill fraud case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Amanda Rayann Palmer, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Palmer is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by trick or deception. Ponca City police report that on May 13, a resident reported he was the victim of...
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa sued over multiple officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officers violated the Constitutional rights of people during two, separate officer-involved shootings. In 2020, TPD officers shot and killed Jonathan Randell. A few months...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy