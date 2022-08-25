ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

KIVI-TV

West Ada School District to hold nutrition information event this week

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is hosting a nutrition information event on Aug. 31 for parents with students in the district. Attendees can meet school nutrition staff, taste products from vendors, learn about meal patterns and enter to win prizes. Also at the event, attendees will...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

Kuna schools deal with growing pains, looking for community feedback on building plans

KUNA, Idaho — Growth continues to take over the Treasure Valley and the Kuna School District is experiencing it firsthand. "We are a growing community and we are seeing that in our schools. Prior to this school year, we were full and over capacity at several schools so our community has a conversation going about how to address serving these students," Kuna School District spokesperson Allison Westfall said.
KUNA, ID
Nampa, ID
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Ada County, ID
Meridian, ID
Ada County, ID
idahoednews.org

Their classroom is a grassy park, yurt, school garden, potato farm or the Idaho wilderness

It’s a classic scene in American education: classrooms filled with students who sit in neat rows of desks as they listen to a teacher’s lecture. Instead, imagine the classroom as a grassy park, a yurt, a school garden, a potato farm, or the Idaho wilderness. And instead of sitting and listening, the students are climbing trees, singing songs, skiing, backpacking, drawing, exploring, or harvesting food.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
MERIDIAN, ID
kboi.com

Eagle doctor accused of inappropriate touching at clinic

A 68-year-old Eagle doctor is accused of inappropriately touching multiple victims at his work. Boise Police says officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters of Eagle on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery at his work on the 1600 block of W. Shoreline Drive. He was booked into the...
EAGLE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program

BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise

Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police arrest man wielding hatchet after pursuit

A man wielding a hatchet was arrested following a police chase that involved three police agencies. The police chase began in Nampa and continued into Meridian. The man, 39-year-old Michael Carlson, of Spanaway, Washington, was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa police made the arrest after being assisted in the pursuit by the...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID

