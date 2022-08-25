KUNA, Idaho — Growth continues to take over the Treasure Valley and the Kuna School District is experiencing it firsthand. "We are a growing community and we are seeing that in our schools. Prior to this school year, we were full and over capacity at several schools so our community has a conversation going about how to address serving these students," Kuna School District spokesperson Allison Westfall said.

KUNA, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO