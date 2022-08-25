Read full article on original website
BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho school districts have funding measures up for a vote. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 55.74%. No: 44.26%. Purpose: Financing costs of acquiring and constructing a new elementary school; acquiring and constructing a new...
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District is hosting a nutrition information event on Aug. 31 for parents with students in the district. Attendees can meet school nutrition staff, taste products from vendors, learn about meal patterns and enter to win prizes. Also at the event, attendees will...
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
KUNA, Idaho — Growth continues to take over the Treasure Valley and the Kuna School District is experiencing it firsthand. "We are a growing community and we are seeing that in our schools. Prior to this school year, we were full and over capacity at several schools so our community has a conversation going about how to address serving these students," Kuna School District spokesperson Allison Westfall said.
It’s a classic scene in American education: classrooms filled with students who sit in neat rows of desks as they listen to a teacher’s lecture. Instead, imagine the classroom as a grassy park, a yurt, a school garden, a potato farm, or the Idaho wilderness. And instead of sitting and listening, the students are climbing trees, singing songs, skiing, backpacking, drawing, exploring, or harvesting food.
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name and cause of death have not been released. Caldwell...
A 68-year-old Eagle doctor is accused of inappropriately touching multiple victims at his work. Boise Police says officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters of Eagle on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery at his work on the 1600 block of W. Shoreline Drive. He was booked into the...
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
CALDWELL, Idaho — New court documents filed by federal prosecutors for the upcoming trial of the former Caldwell Police officer allege Joseph Hoadley wiped the data from his department-issued laptop and cellphone before turning them in. The documents state one week after he was indicted for Deprivation of rights...
CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
Idaho police say that a fight on Friday night at the Western Idaho Fair left one person stabbed and another person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The fight broke out at around 9:45 in a parking lot of the Western Idaho Fair in Boise, Idaho, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
If there is one thing we know about folks in the Treasure Valley, it is that they love their pets. Just about every patio in town is dog-friendly and you will be hard pressed to find a trail, hike, or park that doesn't have a bunch of happy doggos running around.
Anyone hoping to get one final float this year in should do so soon — the official Float Season on the Boise River will come to a close on Labor Day. Raft rentals and shuttle service will be available September 2-5, according to a news release from City of Boise officials.
A man wielding a hatchet was arrested following a police chase that involved three police agencies. The police chase began in Nampa and continued into Meridian. The man, 39-year-old Michael Carlson, of Spanaway, Washington, was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa police made the arrest after being assisted in the pursuit by the...
IDAHO — The Treasure Valley has experienced a 40% increase in rent in the last two years along with a massive increase in home prices as the area combats growth. With an increase in rent, more people are facing eviction than ever before. “We have seen an increase in...
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
