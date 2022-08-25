ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — There are no plans for a teacher strike over pay after a Buncombe County commissioner calls for one. The state Association of Educators says teachers should be paid more. Commissioner Amanda Edwards says the state general assembly has more than enough funds to up teacher salaries. A...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Affordable housing advocacy group pushes for zoning changes in Buncombe county

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A grassroots group fighting for affordable housing in Buncombe County said zoning laws must change. Asheville For All founder Andrew Paul said, right now, he and his family are living the dream. They have an affordable home near everything they need. But, he said, many in Buncombe County are not as fortunate, and changing zoning laws is key.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Working Wheels

Working Wheels is a local nonprofit located in Asheville and serving adjacent WNC counties. We work with trusted partner organizations to help get working families the safe, reliable and affordable transportation they need by repairing donated cars and matching them with local working families in WNC. The need for donated cars is greater than ever, so we're reaching out to the community to ask for vehicle donations and to help spread the word. For more information, please visit https://workingwheelswnc.org/
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Government
WLOS.com

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 131

WLOS — A mom loses 1,000 (yes 1,000!) ounces of breast milk on a flight after airline employees mishandle and ultimately destroy the milk. What she says happened and how you can avoid the same issue. Also, when a kid’s weird behavior makes parents feel isolated and lonely. Why...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Public input sought on proposed North Main Street Sidepath

MARION. N.C. (WLOS) — Marion officials heard from residents Monday night about what they want to see from a plan to add a path for cyclists and pedestrians. The city of Marion has asked for public input on the proposed North Main Street Sidepath, a 3-mile corridor that would connect downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70.
MARION, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#City Council#Abc#Wine Sage Gourmet
WLOS.com

Charges dropped in North Buncombe High hazing incident, documents say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Kidnapping and sex offense charges against a North Buncombe High School student have been dropped, according to court documents. Charges were filed against Bryson Peters, 18, in February of 2022 over an alleged hazing incident that happened at the high school in Sept. 2021. Two other juveniles were also charged in the case.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

NCDOT puts Waynesville South Main Street renovation back on project list

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A long-delayed road project is back on the books for the town of Waynesville. A funding shortage forced the North Carolina Department of Transportation to cut the South Main Street renovation project from its long-term Transportation Improvement Plan. But after additional funding from the legislature, and a request from the Waynesville Board of Alderman, the South Main Street project is back on the list.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
WLOS.com

Update: Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Buncombe County woman

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: At the request of the Buncombe County Sheriff Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Sandra Gale Burleson. _________________________________. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Sandra Gale...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville man accused of firing shots at deputies taken into custody

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County authorities say a man is in custody after firing shots at deputies Monday night. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the county's 911 center received a report of "a female screaming for help followed by the discharge of a firearm" around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 2821 Howard Gap in the Clear Creek Community.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy