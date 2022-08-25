Working Wheels is a local nonprofit located in Asheville and serving adjacent WNC counties. We work with trusted partner organizations to help get working families the safe, reliable and affordable transportation they need by repairing donated cars and matching them with local working families in WNC. The need for donated cars is greater than ever, so we're reaching out to the community to ask for vehicle donations and to help spread the word. For more information, please visit https://workingwheelswnc.org/

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO