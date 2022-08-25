ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
 5 days ago
FRANKFORT — INDOT says a nearly $18 million construction project is a month behind schedule.

“With any major project like that it does take time to do, but a lot of the improvements we are making are going to last for a long time,” Megan DeLucenay with INDOT said.

According to a press release, INDOT crews started working on the State Road 28 project in April of 2021, with an expected completion date of fall of 2022. INDOT told WRTV on Thursday that’s now been pushed back to November, citing supply chain issues and other factors.

INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system — something INDOT says only happens every 100 years or so.

“We have a really bad flood problem in Frankfort here in the area, so we are hoping that this is going to take a lot of the standing water out of the way,” Frankfort resident Becky Sanders said.

Sanders says she has lived in Frankfort for nearly 20 years – she says she loves it here, but she hasn’t been thrilled with the extra detours that she has had to make around town.

“I would describe the construction as a big, huge inconvenience,” Sanders said.

Frankfort Mayor Judith Sheets says the construction has taken longer than expected.

“We want it to be faster, we want it to be done, we don’t want our businesses to be hurt by this,” Mayor Sheets said.

Mayor Sheets says she hopes when the project is complete that Frankfort residents feel it’s an overall benefit to the city.

Frankfort, IN
Government
WRTV

WRTV

