Olivia Wilde shares why she fired Shia LaBeouf and replaced him with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde’s new film “Don’t Worry Darling,” has made a lot of headlines recently. From drama over Florence Pugh’s pay to her love story with Harry Styles - it seems like a PR dream. Shia LaBeouf was originally set to star in the film instead of Styles, and the producer revealed why she fired the Even Stevens star.





GettyImages

In an interview with Variety, Wilde said as production began on the film in 2020, she decided to fire LaBeouf. At the time, it was reported he was leaving the production due to a scheduling conflict, but Variety later reported he was fired, saying sources believed he, “exhibited poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him.“

In the interview, Wilde called herself “an admirer of his work,“ but said, “his process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.” “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”



GettyImages

“I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job,” she continued.

RELATED:

While Styles was her initial choice, he wasn’t an option since he was on tour. Once LaBeouf was fired, she was able to get her now boyfriend in the film. As noted by People, months after she cut the Peter Butter Falcon star out, things went downhill for him.

His ex- FKA Twigs sued him for sexual battery, which led to LaBeouf seeking inpatient treatment. His agency CAA, one of the top in the industry, also parted ways with him.

After a career hiatus, LaBeouf is making his way back into the limelight. An episode of Bishop Barron Presents went live on YouTube Thursday, with an hour and 21-minute interview with the 36-year-old. He is also starring in Abel Ferrara’s ‘Padre Pio,’ which plays in select theaters on September 23 and Amazon Prime Video on October 7.