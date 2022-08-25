Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Huntington Collection Reopens
First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the relocation and reopening of the furniture, home décor and clothing resale shop Huntington Collection. The shop, which is now located at 2670 East Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, donates all proceeds to the Huntington Senior Care Network, a nationally recognized program that helps more than 15,000 older and disabled adults and families remain healthy and independent.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Showcase House Awards $500,000 in Grants
First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts recently awarded $500,000 in gifts and grants to 55 nonprofit organizations and schools throughout the San Gabriel Valley and greater Los Angeles area. The grants help support music education and music enrichment...
outlooknewspapers.com
Arts and Educational Foundation Shares Exciting News
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On behalf of the Burbank Arts and Education Foundation, welcome to the 2022-2023 school year! Whether you nudged a reticent kindergartner, or grabbed a goodbye hug from an excited 7th grader on day one, we hope you enjoyed your summer and share our excitement for the shiny new school year ahead.
outlooknewspapers.com
SMHS Holds Icebreaker Dance
The San Marino High School campus was a hub of activity following its football home opener against the Norwalk Lancers as students gathered for the ASB-organized Icebreaker Dance to cap off their first week of school. ASB Adviser Courtney Rushing was happy to see the students’ enthusiastic participation, and she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outlooknewspapers.com
Spartan Boosters Help Fund LCHS Extracurricular Activities
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Welcome back, Spartan families! The La Canada Spartan Boosters is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds that support extracurricular activities, sports and academic programs that enrich the lives of our students in grades 7-12. Last year...
outlooknewspapers.com
LCHS PTSA Welcomes Students, Families and Staff
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School 9-12 PTSA is happy to welcome families, students, teachers and staff to the 2022-2023 school year. The start of the school year brings many opportunities for us to reconnect with friends...
outlooknewspapers.com
Valentine PTA President Welcomes Families, New Principal
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The Valentine Elementary PTA is thrilled to kick off our 2022-2023 school year, and it is my honor to serve as this year’s PTA president for additional year. We have the most amazing board of enthusiastic and gracious volunteers, and we can’t wait to welcome the students back for another memorable year.
outlooknewspapers.com
New Principal Looks Ahead With Vision for Valentine Elementary
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The staff of Valentine Elementary welcomes students, families and our community to the 2022-2023 school year! As the new principal of Valentine Elementary, I am blessed to join a supportive community with exceptional teachers, staff members and devoted families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
outlooknewspapers.com
HMS Is Happy to Get Back to Learning
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The start of a new school year is always an exciting time in our household, and this year it’s even more exciting for us as I step into the role of HMS PTA president. We have...
outlooknewspapers.com
Hello From Carver Elementary PTA President
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. Welcome to the new school year! I am excited to serve as Carver PTA President as we welcome our new principal, Stuart Caldwell. This year, I want to focus on engaging our families and new volunteers, so that the PTA can continue to support the experiences at Carver that enrich our children’s lives and build our community as Carver Pioneers.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Man Joins Toyota’s Diversity Advisory Board
First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Toyota Motor North America recently announced the appointment of three new members to its North American Diversity Advisory Board (DAB), including Pasadena resident Robert Davidson Jr. Davidson is among a trio that also includes Domenika Lynch, executive director...
outlooknewspapers.com
PTA Council President: ‘Include, Invite, Involve, Unite!’
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. My name is Lori Little, and I am proudly serving as the Burbank Council Parent Teacher Association President for the 2022-2023 school year. We are very excited for the start of school this year. Last year, we slowly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outlooknewspapers.com
SMHS Students Open 2022-23 School Year
Lunch break in the quad is always a great time place to catch up with students at San Marino High School, who resumed classes last Wednesday. Principal Jason Kurtenbach, teachers and staff were all excited to welcome students back to campus to resume “preparing students to have the knowledge, skills, integrity and character necessary to become successful and productive people.”
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
outlooknewspapers.com
Principal’s Message: Paradise Canyon Elementary
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Students were all smiles as the PCY staff welcomed our new and returning students. I am excited to start this new school year, focusing on our academic progress and social-emotional learning. We will continue community circles and classroom meetings at PCY, making sure students feel a sense of community and belonging. Most of our teaching staff remains unchanged, and we are thrilled to welcome staff member Mrs. Desiree Dziurgot in kindergarten.
outlooknewspapers.com
Message From the Titans’ PTSA President
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. I am excited and honored to represent San Marino High School as the 2022-23 PTSA President. I grew up in San Marino and attended Carver, HMS and SMHS. As a parent of four sons, three of whom graduated from SMHS (’15, ’17 and ’21) and an incoming junior, I have seen firsthand how well San Marino High School supports our children and prepares them for their future.
outlooknewspapers.com
Welcome Back, LCUSD Students!
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Welcome Back to the 2022-2023 school year! I hope you have enjoyed the summer break. Each year the June through early August time frame seems to fast forward even more quickly than the last. Despite the quick pace of summer, I am so happy and excited to be beginning a positive and productive new school year together.
outlooknewspapers.com
Governor Signs Bill for Regional Affordable Housing
First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1177 on Monday, creating a regional affordable housing trust between the cities of Pasadena, Burbank and Glendale. Written by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, the bill will use $23 million, which was recently...
outlooknewspapers.com
Superintendent Welcomes Students to a New School Year
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Aug. 11 is the first day of school in the Pasadena Unified School District and we’re looking forward to a great new school year with our students. Our teachers, administrators and employees are ready to inspire the joy of learning in every child every day.
outlooknewspapers.com
Principal’s Message: Palm Crest Elementary
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The new school year is off to a strong start. I’m honored and excited to be principal of Palm Crest Elementary School. I look forward to a wonderful 2022-23 school year. This summer was busy as...
Comments / 0