First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. Welcome to the new school year! I am excited to serve as Carver PTA President as we welcome our new principal, Stuart Caldwell. This year, I want to focus on engaging our families and new volunteers, so that the PTA can continue to support the experiences at Carver that enrich our children’s lives and build our community as Carver Pioneers.

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO