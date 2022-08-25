Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Police investigating brawl caught on video at LSU dorm
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fight that broke out inside an LSU residential hall Monday night. The incident reportedly happened at the West Laville honors dorm at the center of campus. Video circulating online showed several people shoving one another and throwing punches in a hallway. On Tuesday,...
WAFB.com
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
brproud.com
DoorDash driver suspected in assault case on LSU campus arrested
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University confirmed Monday (August 29) evening that the suspect wanted in connection with a recent attempted kidnapping on LSU campus has been arrested. According to LSU Police, Lazariel Archilla was identified as the suspect. He met with detectives at the LSU Police...
brproud.com
3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
LPSO arrests Baton Rouge man on catalytic converter thefts
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) arrested a 24-year-old who had numerous active warrants from multiple jurisdictions.
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
KPLC TV
Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
Eunice News
Panic over gun fears cuts the St. Landry Parish Jamboree in Opelousas short
Jitters over gun violence were evident at Friday night’s St. Landry Parish Jamboree. The jamboree was cut short when panic about a possible shooting overwhelmed the crowd at Donald Gardner Stadium. Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon issued a video statement about the incident on social media Saturday. “The first thing I want to make clear is that there was no gunfire. No shooting. Absolutely…
KPLC TV
LSU warns fans about knockoff merchandise
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are warning fans about knockoff merchandise ahead of the football season opener on Sunday, September 4. The university says fans who shop for merchandise should always look for a label with the words “officially licensed collegiate product.” The labels mean a product has been officially approved and is not at risk for trademark infringement.
Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two women are accused of making unauthorized purchases with a lost debit card, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at the Donaldsonville Walmart. APSO released surveillance photos of the accused individuals....
brproud.com
Chase with speeds up to 110 mph ends with crash, arrest of juvenile in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are still investigating after troopers were led on what ended up being two separate pursuits overnight. LSP responded around 2 a.m. to a report of two stolen vehicles. During the pursuit, the vehicles were clocked going 110 mph by the...
brproud.com
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
14-year-old arrested for terrorizing after allegedly threatening school shooting [VIDEO]
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a potential threat against a local high school on Friday, August 26.
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
brproud.com
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement wants residents to remain vigilant when it comes to car burglaries. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, over 30 car burglaries happen each night. Now there is another type of car theft that deputies are warning residents about.
Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26). Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police arrest man accused in fatal shooting at Plank Road convenience store
Baton Rouge police said Monday officers had arrested a 27-year-old man believed connected to the shooting death of a man outside a Plank Road convenience store two weeks ago. Desmond Coates will be booked on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, BRPD said in a statement.
Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge police say a shooting victim was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 28. Investigators said Rosalind Scott, 59, was discovered on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. They added Scott died at the scene.
wbrz.com
Arrest made after shooting outside Plank Road gas station
BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with another man at a gas station on Plank Road and killed him. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Desmond Coates on Monday. The department believes he is connected with the shooting death of Jeremy Williams, 35, that happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.
wbrz.com
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
