The Atlanta Braves were presented with a perfect opportunity to make headway in the NL East race but squandered it at a time when they can’t afford to. If you’d have told the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday morning that they would be able to face a struggling Colorado Rockies team starting a pitcher with a 5.80 ERA on the season, that the Rocks would be matched up against the World Series champions’ ace, Max Fried, and that the New York Mets would fall at home to the Dodgers, the team would’ve likely jumped for joy.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO