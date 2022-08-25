Read full article on original website
Paxton Police arrest 11 child predators in sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One police department is working to bring many suspected child predators out from behind their screens through a new operation. They’re calling it an undercover sting. So far, the Paxton Police Department has arrested 11 men. Nine are from Central Illinois: Ruben Aguilera-Santoyo, 34, of Onarga Kenneth Burklow Jr., 37, of […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Cops searching for man who fled accident-turned-domestic dispute near Paxton
PAXTON — Authorities were searching Tuesday night for a Missouri man who fled the scene of a traffic accident-turned-domestic dispute on Interstate 57 near Paxton. The man — Darrell L. Fuqua, 41, of Fisk, Mo. — is wanted on a nationwide warrant for burglary and by District 21 Illinois State Police for domestic battery, child endangerment and reckless conduct, state police spokesman Jayme Bufford said.
WAND TV
11 alleged child predators arrested as a result of police sting operation
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A police sting operation results in the arrest of 11 alleged child predators. The News Gazette reports 11 individuals from areas ranging from Urbana, to New Lenox and Vandalia have all been arrested after an undercover cop posed as a teenage girl from Paxton online. During the...
WAND TV
1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person has been arrested and two are still wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Decatur. On Aug. 14 just before 4 a.m. police were called to the 1100 block of W. Wood St. for a person who was shot. The victim, Arrion L....
WAND TV
Decatur man charged with multiple 2021 robberies gets 12-year sentence
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A 57-year-old man arrested for a string of robberies last December was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday. This comes after Charles M. Anderson pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in June. Other charges against him — including armed robbery, aggravated robber and aggravated battery — were dismissed as a result of the plea.
Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. […]
Crime Stoppers looking for shooters
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
Danville murder victim identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday. […]
WAND TV
Suspect's charge upgraded after domestic violence victim dies
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has had the charge against him upgraded after a woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Identity of 31-Year-Old Weekend Homicide Victim Released
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of an early morning shooting that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Danville as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville, Illinois. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out
A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house.
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
Decatur Police warns of donation scam
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
WAND TV
Man killed in Danville shooting identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A man who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Danville has been identified. Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3:30 a.m. Once on scene, they found 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry shot multiple times inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Coroner identifies shooting victim
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
U of I Police investigating on-campus robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus early Sunday morning. The robbery happened at 12:52 a.m. near Wright and Healey Streets. Officers said that a man walked up to a female U of I student on the sidewalk and pushed her to the ground. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
