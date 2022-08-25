Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
my40.tv
Warrant: Nearly 40 threatening emails sent to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway into threats against Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. According to an application for a search warrant from the Asheville Police Department, Manheimer received nearly 40 emails from an unknown person. The emails, sent between the night of Aug. 10 and the morning...
my40.tv
Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
my40.tv
Odditorium to change its name after Ripley's Believe It or Not! claims trademark violation
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Odditorium in West Asheville will soon have a new name after the owners received a cease and desist letter from Ripley's Believe It or Not! regarding a trademarked word. “We’ve been the Odditorium for 10 years,” owner Tamy Kuper said. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Affordable housing advocacy group pushes for zoning changes in Buncombe county
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A grassroots group fighting for affordable housing in Buncombe County said zoning laws must change. Asheville For All founder Andrew Paul said, right now, he and his family are living the dream. They have an affordable home near everything they need. But, he said, many in Buncombe County are not as fortunate, and changing zoning laws is key.
my40.tv
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Charges have been filed against a Haywood County mother in connection with the death of her two-month-old son in 2020. It was initially reported the child died in a house fire on McCracken Road. The DA's office now says a pathologist determined the child was dead before the fire from toxicity stemming from methamphetamine.
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Mother charged in connection with baby's death as investigation into house fire continues
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Charges have been filed against a Haywood County mother in connection to the death of her infant son, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ashley Grasty is charged with involuntary manslaughter. While it was initially reported that her 2-month-old boy died in a...
my40.tv
Body scanner on the way for Rutherford County jail following overdose incidents
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County is about to join the growing number of North Carolina counties that now have body scanners in their jails. The Rutherford County sheriff says the addition is much needed after two recent rounds of jailhouse overdoses. Sheriff Chris Francis says the body...
Motorcycle rider dies in Travelers Rest after leaving the road
A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
NCDOT puts Waynesville South Main Street renovation back on project list
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A long-delayed road project is back on the books for the town of Waynesville. A funding shortage forced the North Carolina Department of Transportation to cut the South Main Street renovation project from its long-term Transportation Improvement Plan. But after additional funding from the legislature, and a request from the Waynesville Board of Alderman, the South Main Street project is back on the list.
my40.tv
Public input sought on proposed North Main Street Sidepath
MARION. N.C. (WLOS) — Marion officials heard from residents Monday night about what they want to see from a plan to add a path for cyclists and pedestrians. The city of Marion has asked for public input on the proposed North Main Street Sidepath, a 3-mile corridor that would connect downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70.
WYFF4.com
Gyms across the country drop Rockstar Cheer branding following 'heinous allegations of harm to children'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Monday cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced they're dropping their licensing agreements with Rockstar Cheer, according to a letter posted on Facebook. The nationally franchised gym was founded in Greenville in 2007 by Scott Foster. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster,...
my40.tv
Hendersonville man accused of firing shots at deputies taken into custody
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County authorities say a man is in custody after firing shots at deputies Monday night. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the county's 911 center received a report of "a female screaming for help followed by the discharge of a firearm" around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 2821 Howard Gap in the Clear Creek Community.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
WLOS.com
Charges dropped in North Buncombe High hazing incident, documents say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Kidnapping and sex offense charges against a North Buncombe High School student have been dropped, according to court documents. Charges were filed against Bryson Peters, 18, in February of 2022 over an alleged hazing incident that happened at the high school in Sept. 2021. Two other juveniles were also charged in the case.
my40.tv
No NC teacher strike, despite calls for higher salaries, better working conditions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe...
Comments / 0