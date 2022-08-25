The Woodlands Township discusses law enforcement agreements, addresses parks assessment and drought management

Read full article on original website
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Rice University ranked best college in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting Retired Fleet/ Equipment for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township currently has (1) public auction listed on the Public Surplus website. To view the auctions, go to www.publicsurplus.com and select the following for search criteria: Region: Texas, Agency: The Woodlands Township. Item preview dates: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting Falconwing Park Pool & Pump House Renovation for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids for Falconwing Park Pool & Pump House renovations located at 5610 Rush Haven Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 in the Village of Indian Springs. Scope includes the following: Provide all necessary labor, materials, supplies, equipment to remove and renovate Falconwing Park Pool & Pump House which includes but not limited to pool renovation, pump equipment upgrades, pool house renovation, and pool house restroom additions, as outlined in the plans attached and developed by Burditt Consultants, LLC.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership Announces Its 2022-2023 Officers and Board of Directors
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership (EDP) held its Annual Meeting and Partner Celebration on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at The Woodlands Resort. At the Annual Meeting, Josh Urban EDP Past Chairman and Chairman of the Nominating Committee,. with Memorial Hermann Health System announced the newly...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested for Evading in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 30, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist near the 24500 block of Gosling Road. The cyclist refused to stop leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Deputies were able to stop the bicyclist and identified him as Brandon...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Texas Law Shield Seminar: 'Active Shooter'
“Active shooter” is a common phrase in the news these days. It’s horrible that we need to prepare for these types of events, but it’s a necessity in the world we live in today. If you ever find yourself experiencing the nightmare of an active shooter situation, you do not have to be a helpless victim. Learn some of the tactics in handling an active shooter scenario that can be vital to your survival because nobody has more control over your life than you.
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A 0.57-Acre Pad Site Located AT 508 S. Washington Ave. In Cleveland, TX
CLEVELAND, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston, one of the nation’s premier brokerage firms, has recently completed the sale of a pad site consisting of 0.57 acres located at 508 S. Washington Ave. in Cleveland, TX. Jackson Cain of SVN | J. Beard Real...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Initiatives To Combat Opioid Crisis At Montgomery County 2022 Overdose Awareness Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks on state response efforts to combat drug overdoses and protect the lives of Texans at the 2022 Annual Montgomery County Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE) in The Woodlands. As deadly drugs like fentanyl pour across President Biden’s open borders, the Governor reiterated that the State of Texas is working to fight the epidemic and announced new initiatives to combat the opioid crisis. Governor Abbott also announced his support for passing a law that would ensure dealers who provide drugs laced with deadly opioids are charged for murder when their product poisons innocent Texans.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Highlander, Senior Claire Swanson Back to the Battlefield
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Claire Swanson's ongoing medical saga continues. Every time Claire makes it through a procedure and hopes she has won the war, something else pops up and she's back in for more tests and then more battles (surgeries). What is rearing its ugly head on Claire this time? More vascular compressions.
Woodlands Online& LLC
16 Edgewood Forest Court
Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 1879 Sq. Ft. Mike Seder once again was recognized as the #1 RE/MAX agent in Texas, Houston and The Woodlands for 2007. Mike has served The Woodlands real estate market for nearly 30 years. Since joining RE/MAX® in 1992, he has been a Top Producer in both listings and sales of real estate for The Woodlands, Houston area and Texas. He grew up in Chile, South America, later relocating with his family to Pittsburgh. He is fluent in Spanish and works well with the Latin community in the area.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigates Apple Story burglary at The Woodlands Mall
THE WOODLANDS, TX - On August 29, 2022, at around 08:00 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a burglary at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry into the Apple Store after hours. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in the gray four-door passenger car pictured here.
Woodlands Online& LLC
2022 Annual Fall Giving Drive To Make Charitable Donations Through Homes Sold In The Woodlands Hills® And Bridgeland®
Photo Credit: The Howard Hughes Corporation, The Woodland Hills, Bridgeland and The Montgomery County Food Bank. THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) is pleased to announce its Houston-area master planned communities of The Woodlands Hills® and Bridgeland® will launch their annual Fall Giving Drive on September 1. For each new home sold at these award-winning communities during the month of September, Howard Hughes will make a donation on behalf of the buyer to a select charity of their choice, providing new homebuyers the opportunity to make a positive impact in the Greater Houston region, building on last year’s donation of over $85,000.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Murder Suspect's Suicide in Willis
WILLIS, TX -- On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rodeo Awards $1.2 Million in Achievement Scholarships to Texas College Students
HOUSTON, TX -- Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 100 deserving Texas college students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds through the Rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program. The Achievement Scholarships are awarded to current Rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed...
Woodlands Online& LLC
YMCA Houston Prepares to Serve 8,000 Local Youth This Fall
HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston is ready to kick off the new school year with exciting fall programming. By offering a wide variety of after school programs and learning opportunities, the Y will continue to be a place of purpose, serving over 8,000 youth throughout the school year. The YMCA After School Care program engages students in meaningful learning opportunities, promotes health and wellness, supports academic achievement and fosters positive social and emotional development. Some popular programs include youth sports, childcare and camps, health programs, enrichment programs and more. The Y instills confidence within Houston’s youth to achieve their dreams and creates a sense of belonging in a welcoming environment. Through its innovative programming, the YMCA of Greater Houston aims to spark lasting change in youth and provide high-quality development opportunities.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Get Illuminated at the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street
One of the most beloved wine events is back to wind down this year’s Wine & Food Week events in The Woodlands. The 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street takes place Thursday, October 6th. This year's theme is “Illuminated,” and this fun event will shed light on great wines, culinary creations, and lifestyle enthusiasts. Fans are sure to light up with excitement as they relish this annual all-inclusive celebration.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Three local luxury hotels herald the onset of autumn
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The fun of summer doesn’t have to stop at Labor Day. In the Houston area, where fall weather hits a sweet spot with warm days, mild nights and minimal rain, The Woodlands Hotels, a trio of premier properties on the city’s verdant north side, are inviting guests to savor the best aspects of the past season into December with heated pools, delicious food and drinks and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Travelers also enjoy the best of both worlds. Each hotel offers a distinctive location within the idyllic community – consistently ranked among the top small cities in the country – and is less than 30 miles from many of central Houston’s top attractions.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Meet Our Doctor - Dr. Lisa Rister
Dr. Lisa Rister (formerly Hanson) received her undergraduate training in chemistry and microbiology from the. University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada. After transferring to Northwestern University Health Sciences in Bloomington, Minnesota, she completed her internship and received her Doctorate of Chiropractic. As a part of her training, she obtained additional...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Abram Ray Arbry) who is wanted for Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about August 10, 2019, fugitive Abram Arbry performed indecent acts with a child victim in the 8900...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – August 29 - September 4, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.” – Anonymous. We're experiencing cooler (and wetter) weather already as summer starts its slow segue into autumn. Rain or shine, jackets or tees-and-shorts, The Woodlands has some awesome events for you this week and Labor Day weekend.
