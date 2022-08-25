The Woodlands Township discusses law enforcement agreements, addresses parks assessment and drought management

“Active shooter” is a common phrase in the news these days. It’s horrible that we need to prepare for these types of events, but it’s a necessity in the world we live in today. If you ever find yourself experiencing the nightmare of an active shooter situation, you do not have to be a helpless victim. Learn some of the tactics in handling an active shooter scenario that can be vital to your survival because nobody has more control over your life than you.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO