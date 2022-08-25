Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
my40.tv
Warrant: Nearly 40 threatening emails sent to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway into threats against Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. According to an application for a search warrant from the Asheville Police Department, Manheimer received nearly 40 emails from an unknown person. The emails, sent between the night of Aug. 10 and the morning...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — There are no plans for a teacher strike over pay after a Buncombe County commissioner calls for one. The state Association of Educators says teachers should be paid more. Commissioner Amanda Edwards says the state general assembly has more than enough funds to up teacher salaries. A...
my40.tv
Affordable housing advocacy group pushes for zoning changes in Buncombe county
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A grassroots group fighting for affordable housing in Buncombe County said zoning laws must change. Asheville For All founder Andrew Paul said, right now, he and his family are living the dream. They have an affordable home near everything they need. But, he said, many in Buncombe County are not as fortunate, and changing zoning laws is key.
Mountain Xpress
Edwards, Republican panel talk ‘leftist agenda’ in schools
The N.C. Republican Party’s Aug. 17 panel discussion in Hendersonville was billed with the theme of “Family First.” For Chuck Edwards — the Republican state senator for District 48 and nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District — and other local GOP leaders, those words primarily meant driving conservative change in public education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No teacher strike in western NC, despite Buncombe County Commissioner calling for one
Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe County Association of Educators president...
my40.tv
No NC teacher strike, despite calls for higher salaries, better working conditions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe...
ourstate.com
Asheville’s Hosts with the Most
Positioned atop Chestnut Hill, a 10-minute stroll north from the clamor of downtown Asheville, the Chestnut Street Inn is as stately as the namesake historic district in which the graceful old brick home sits. Emilie Kapp pours a glass of wine and kicks back in a rocking chair on the wide front porch of the 1905 bed and breakfast that she owns with her husband, Arturo Leal.
tribpapers.com
Is the Buncombe County School Board Needing an Overhaul?
Asheville – School board meetings have become a hot topic across the country, and Buncombe County is no different. Parents are more involved than ever in their kids’ educations because of the pandemic, and seeing what their children are being taught, both in remote learning and in school learning, has created a lot of backlash from a lot of parents. With three of the seven school board members stepping down, there are opportunities for change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
my40.tv
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
my40.tv
Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
my40.tv
Public input sought on proposed North Main Street Sidepath
MARION. N.C. (WLOS) — Marion officials heard from residents Monday night about what they want to see from a plan to add a path for cyclists and pedestrians. The city of Marion has asked for public input on the proposed North Main Street Sidepath, a 3-mile corridor that would connect downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Jump Off Rock: Drive for the View, Stay for a Picnic & Hike in Hendersonville, NC
Have you seen the panoramic views at the top of Echo Mountain from Jump Off Rock? Just a few minutes outside Hendersonville, NC in Laurel Park, NC is Jump Off Rock Park. You’ll drive straight to the top for some gorgeous views, and while you’re there you can do a little hiking or enjoy the grassy mountain top lawn for a picnic with a view. Admission is free and that’s not the only reason this park is so great for families. Here’s why we love Jump Off Rock.
my40.tv
Some big changes ahead for Buncombe County Schools as students start new year
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Aug. 29, marked the beginning of a new school year for many students across the mountains, including students who attend Buncombe County Schools. This school year will bring some changes, including new curriculum for bilingual learners, as well as a leadership change. At...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville State Farmers Market to host AutumnFest
The Greenville State Farmers Market will host its AutumnFest, a fall plant and flower festival, on Sept. 23-24. During the event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at 1354 Rutherford Road, visitors may shop for a variety of goods, including:. Home, yard and garden...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant One of America’s Most Photo Worthy Places to Eat
“The camera eats first!” Listen, North Carolina is home to some of the best restaurants out there. Sometimes we let our cameras eat before we dive right in. You want to get the best photo-op of your surroundings or your meal or even your drinks. One Mills River, North Carolina restaurant has been named one of the most photo-worthy places to eat in the United States. Are you thinking about which restaurant it might be? Well, find out what Yelp had to say!
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Cuban comfort food heading for the RAD
In Cuba, the word “guajiro” refers to a farmer, rural person or agricultural worker. Locally, thanks to the imminent debut of Guajiro Cuban Comfort Food outside the Asheville Cotton Mill Studios, the word might soon become synonymous with authentic Cuban sandwiches, breakfast dishes and other culinary delights. The...
WLOS.com
Charges dropped in North Buncombe High hazing incident, documents say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Kidnapping and sex offense charges against a North Buncombe High School student have been dropped, according to court documents. Charges were filed against Bryson Peters, 18, in February of 2022 over an alleged hazing incident that happened at the high school in Sept. 2021. Two other juveniles were also charged in the case.
Comments / 3