Hendersonville, NC

my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — There are no plans for a teacher strike over pay after a Buncombe County commissioner calls for one. The state Association of Educators says teachers should be paid more. Commissioner Amanda Edwards says the state general assembly has more than enough funds to up teacher salaries. A...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Affordable housing advocacy group pushes for zoning changes in Buncombe county

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A grassroots group fighting for affordable housing in Buncombe County said zoning laws must change. Asheville For All founder Andrew Paul said, right now, he and his family are living the dream. They have an affordable home near everything they need. But, he said, many in Buncombe County are not as fortunate, and changing zoning laws is key.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Edwards, Republican panel talk ‘leftist agenda’ in schools

The N.C. Republican Party’s Aug. 17 panel discussion in Hendersonville was billed with the theme of “Family First.” For Chuck Edwards — the Republican state senator for District 48 and nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District — and other local GOP leaders, those words primarily meant driving conservative change in public education.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
ourstate.com

Asheville’s Hosts with the Most

Positioned atop Chestnut Hill, a 10-minute stroll north from the clamor of downtown Asheville, the Chestnut Street Inn is as stately as the namesake historic district in which the graceful old brick home sits. Emilie Kapp pours a glass of wine and kicks back in a rocking chair on the wide front porch of the 1905 bed and breakfast that she owns with her husband, Arturo Leal.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Is the Buncombe County School Board Needing an Overhaul?

Asheville – School board meetings have become a hot topic across the country, and Buncombe County is no different. Parents are more involved than ever in their kids’ educations because of the pandemic, and seeing what their children are being taught, both in remote learning and in school learning, has created a lot of backlash from a lot of parents. With three of the seven school board members stepping down, there are opportunities for change.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts

I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Surprise proposal in Anderson County

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Public input sought on proposed North Main Street Sidepath

MARION. N.C. (WLOS) — Marion officials heard from residents Monday night about what they want to see from a plan to add a path for cyclists and pedestrians. The city of Marion has asked for public input on the proposed North Main Street Sidepath, a 3-mile corridor that would connect downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70.
MARION, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Jump Off Rock: Drive for the View, Stay for a Picnic & Hike in Hendersonville, NC

Have you seen the panoramic views at the top of Echo Mountain from Jump Off Rock? Just a few minutes outside Hendersonville, NC in Laurel Park, NC is Jump Off Rock Park. You’ll drive straight to the top for some gorgeous views, and while you’re there you can do a little hiking or enjoy the grassy mountain top lawn for a picnic with a view. Admission is free and that’s not the only reason this park is so great for families. Here’s why we love Jump Off Rock.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville State Farmers Market to host AutumnFest

The Greenville State Farmers Market will host its AutumnFest, a fall plant and flower festival, on Sept. 23-24. During the event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at 1354 Rutherford Road, visitors may shop for a variety of goods, including:. Home, yard and garden...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Restaurant One of America’s Most Photo Worthy Places to Eat

“The camera eats first!” Listen, North Carolina is home to some of the best restaurants out there. Sometimes we let our cameras eat before we dive right in. You want to get the best photo-op of your surroundings or your meal or even your drinks. One Mills River, North Carolina restaurant has been named one of the most photo-worthy places to eat in the United States. Are you thinking about which restaurant it might be? Well, find out what Yelp had to say!
MILLS RIVER, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Cuban comfort food heading for the RAD

In Cuba, the word “guajiro” refers to a farmer, rural person or agricultural worker. Locally, thanks to the imminent debut of Guajiro Cuban Comfort Food outside the Asheville Cotton Mill Studios, the word might soon become synonymous with authentic Cuban sandwiches, breakfast dishes and other culinary delights. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Charges dropped in North Buncombe High hazing incident, documents say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Kidnapping and sex offense charges against a North Buncombe High School student have been dropped, according to court documents. Charges were filed against Bryson Peters, 18, in February of 2022 over an alleged hazing incident that happened at the high school in Sept. 2021. Two other juveniles were also charged in the case.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

