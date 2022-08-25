ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford

Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care

SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Victims in Bend grocery store shooting were Army veterans

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both of the men shot and killed in the Safeway shooting in Bend on Sunday were U.S. Army veterans. Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was shot near the entrance. A GoFundMe page has been set up in his honor. It had already raised more than $10,000 as of Monday afternoon.
BEND, OR
kpic

Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
BEND, OR
kpic

Bend shooter bought guns legally, worked at store, police say

BEND, Ore. — The gunman who shot and killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday worked at the store for a short time, and he got his three guns legally, buying them himself, the Bend Police Department said Tuesday, releasing new details in the shooting that shook this central Oregon town to its core.
BEND, OR
kpic

Three killed, including suspected gunman, in shooting at Bend shopping center off Hwy 20

BEND, Ore. — Police in Bend, Oregon say three people are dead after shooting at The Forum shopping center on Sunday night, saying the suspected gunman is among those killed. A Bend Police spokesperson said people started calling 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report gunfire at the shopping center, which is off Highway 20 at the Southeast 27th Street intersection.
BEND, OR

