Oregon Marine Board offers Labor Day boating 'Fun and Friendly' reminders
SALEM, Ore. — Out and about this Labor Day weekend? | Share your recreation photos and videos with us. The Oregon State Marine Board is sharing some "Fun and Friendly" reminders on keeping your Labor Day weekend water recreation safe and fun. Wear your life jacket. Each boat (including...
Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford
Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care
SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
Federal Judge rules Oregon State Hospital must release 109 patients deemed unfit for trial
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon federal court judge ruled on Monday, August 29 that the Oregon State Hospital would need to begin releasing certain patients deemed unfit to withstand trial. The ruling by Judge Michael Mosman requires the state hospital to initiate changes to discharge policies that will bring...
Safeway and Albertsons stores collecting donations for those impacted by shooting in Bend
Safeway has announced that it begun collecting donations Tuesday to raise funds for the Bend community in the wake of the shooting at a Safeway store there. "Today we began collecting donations at checkout for those impacted by the tragedy in Bend," the company announced. 140 Oregon and southern Washington...
Victims in Bend grocery store shooting were Army veterans
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both of the men shot and killed in the Safeway shooting in Bend on Sunday were U.S. Army veterans. Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was shot near the entrance. A GoFundMe page has been set up in his honor. It had already raised more than $10,000 as of Monday afternoon.
Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
Bend shooter bought guns legally, worked at store, police say
BEND, Ore. — The gunman who shot and killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday worked at the store for a short time, and he got his three guns legally, buying them himself, the Bend Police Department said Tuesday, releasing new details in the shooting that shook this central Oregon town to its core.
Three killed, including suspected gunman, in shooting at Bend shopping center off Hwy 20
BEND, Ore. — Police in Bend, Oregon say three people are dead after shooting at The Forum shopping center on Sunday night, saying the suspected gunman is among those killed. A Bend Police spokesperson said people started calling 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report gunfire at the shopping center, which is off Highway 20 at the Southeast 27th Street intersection.
Police identify men killed at Bend store, saying one 'acted heroically' to stop shooter
BEND, Ore. — Bend Police identified the two people shot and killed at a Safeway grocery store off Highway 20 on Sunday night, saying one of the victims ‘acted heroically’ in an attempt to disarm the gunman. Law enforcement held a news conference on Monday afternoon to...
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK (WKRC) — A recently passed state law prohibits anyone under 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with law tracking. It is meant...
