Butte, MT

NBCMontana

Butte teenager dies after taking synthetic drugs

BOZEMAN, Mont — A Butte teenager is dead, and four others are in the hospital after ingesting synthetic drugs near Delmoe Lake in Jefferson County on Aug. 23. A 17-year-old boy and four other boys, between the ages of 15 and 16, were taken to St. James Healthcare from Delmoe Lake by the Jefferson County ambulance.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison

Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Butte, MT
Montana State
Montana Crime & Safety
Butte, MT
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Cause of Mount Helena fire remains under investigation

The cause of Sunday’s fire on Mount Helena Park remains under investigation, the city's fire chief said Monday. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said the fire has not grown beyond its 18 acres reported Sunday. He said there is a good suppression line around it from hand crews and slurry bombers. He said there would be “eyes on it” for several days to come.
HELENA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29

Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday

A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews were transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
HELENA, MT
Jesse Laslovich
96.7 KISS FM

Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3

Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
MY 103.5

Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.

We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
MANHATTAN, MT
KULR8

Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire

MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
MANHATTAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Park Lake Dam rehabilitation work coming

Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall. “This is not a public safety emergency, but...
HELENA, MT
MY 103.5

[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?

If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Super Salmon Saturday Catch on Peck

Grant Carson is from Helena and pictured here with his first king salmon caught on a green UV flasher with an atomic UV dolphin fly. 23 lbs. He was fishing with Scott Collinsworth from Fort Marina Guide Service. He caught his salmon on a dipsey diver in 80 feet of water.
HELENA, MT

