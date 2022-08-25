Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Butte teenager dies after taking synthetic drugs
BOZEMAN, Mont — A Butte teenager is dead, and four others are in the hospital after ingesting synthetic drugs near Delmoe Lake in Jefferson County on Aug. 23. A 17-year-old boy and four other boys, between the ages of 15 and 16, were taken to St. James Healthcare from Delmoe Lake by the Jefferson County ambulance.
Butte man facing felony charges after fentanyl, meth found in vehicle
A Butte man was arrested Friday after Bozeman Police responded to a possible domestic incident near the Gallatin Valley Mall and reportedly found more than 100 fentanyl pills and meth in a vehicle.
Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in January 6 insurrection
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick […]
‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison
Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Cause of Mount Helena fire remains under investigation
The cause of Sunday’s fire on Mount Helena Park remains under investigation, the city's fire chief said Monday. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said the fire has not grown beyond its 18 acres reported Sunday. He said there is a good suppression line around it from hand crews and slurry bombers. He said there would be “eyes on it” for several days to come.
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
Lawsuit challenges planned subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake
Landowners and an environmental organization opposed to a proposed subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake are now going to court, challenging the decision to let it move forward.
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday
A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews were transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
montanarightnow.com
Fire crews transitioning to mop up for fire on Mount Helena, crews to be on-site throughout the night
Fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will be on the site throughout the night, City of Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said. WildCAD reports the fire was around 1/10 acre large. A person who was flying a drone over the fire, inhibiting firefighting activity, was located. According to...
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
NBCMontana
Butte high school students donate $4,500 of supplies to younger students, teachers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Teachers and students at six Butte Elementary Schools have a total of $4,500 worth of new, free supplies. The Interact Club of Butte took all summer to plan a darts and corn hole tournament, and collected donations and sold water at the farmers market. These supplies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Mount Helena fires person of interest identified
Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
KULR8
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
montanarightnow.com
Park Lake Dam rehabilitation work coming
Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall. “This is not a public safety emergency, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. The post Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death appeared first on Local News 8.
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
montanaoutdoor.com
Super Salmon Saturday Catch on Peck
Grant Carson is from Helena and pictured here with his first king salmon caught on a green UV flasher with an atomic UV dolphin fly. 23 lbs. He was fishing with Scott Collinsworth from Fort Marina Guide Service. He caught his salmon on a dipsey diver in 80 feet of water.
mtpr.org
Equus International Film Festival joins the Natural Horsemanship Revolution Conference in Dillon, Montana
Lauren Korn sits down with Janet Rose, the Founder and Director of the Equus International Film Festival, to talk about this year’s festival, the relationship between humans and horses, and education surrounding horsemanship. From the EIFF: The first all-equine international film festival and conference in the Northern Rockies, EIFF...
Comments / 3