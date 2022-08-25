ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'

EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Ground stops lifted at Bush, Hobby airport due to storms

HOUSTON - UPDATE: The ground stops at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport have been lifted by the FAA. The storms moving across the Houston area are causing some travel problems this afternoon. According to the FAA, there are ground stops at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
fox26houston.com

State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Award winners

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas revealed the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. In the Best Taste - Savory category, the winner was the Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes. It includes fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples rolled in a wonton...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Wednesday morning weather forecast

The rainy pattern continues for Southeast Texas. Expect a few heavy downpours to cause some short term problems in some isolated spots. Your plans for the holiday weekend should include some possible rain. It is not a complete washout but there will definitely be some showers around Houston at times.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy