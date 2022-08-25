ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube Sensation Karla J Serves All-White Style In Sleek Tube Dress & Pointy Knee-High Boots at Kylie Cosmetics Event

By Ashley Rushford
 5 days ago
Kylie Jenner threw a star-studded party to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The billionaire makeup mogul was joined at the event by her famous family and close friends.

Social media sensation Karla J was among the bunch to show support for Jenner’s new partnership. Karla arrived in sleek monochromatic style. The 26-year-old wore a white tube dress. The garment had a square neckline, small pockets and fitted bodice.

Karla amped up the look with dainty earrings, futuristic shades, and Balenciaga’s Cagole XS Shoulder Bag. For glam, she styled her dark tresses in a high bun and let her bangs frame her face.

When it came down to the shoes, the Youtube star slipped into Balenciaga’s Cagole Knee High Boot . The Western-inspired Cagole bag informs the shape and style of this lambskin-leather boot topped with textured studs, glinting buckles and extra long tassels. Knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The occasion also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk & More Celebrities in Combat Boots

