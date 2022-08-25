ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIgXB_0hVX16TF00

The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.

In a release sent Thursday afternoon, the department said that during a review of the arrest of teacher Andrew Walsh, "it came to light that our agency failed to notify Alpine School District in a timely manner."

Police interviewed Walsh on Aug. 15 where he admitted to exchanging nude photos with the 16-year-old who he knew was a minor. He also told investigators that he had set up a meeting with the boy.

Alpine School District’s first day of school was two days after the interview.

When the district was made aware of the arrest, Walsh was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He’s been with the school district since 2016.

Orem police said it is examining its procedures to makes sure school administrators are made aware of incidents “as soon as possible.”

Laurieann Thorpe, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, said the lack of communication is “an example of a system’s failure.”

“It’s all adults’ responsibility to keep a child safe. It’s not a child’s responsibility to keep the child safe, it’s adults’ responsibility,” she said.

She said 90% of children who are sexually abused are victims of people they know or trust.

“You can interrupt a grooming cycle if a child can communicate with you before things go to that point,” Thorpe said.

She said prevention is possible if you talk about it early and talk about it often.

“Often we’ll talk with kids and we’ll say, ‘This is what sexual abuse is,’ and they had no idea. Then they’ll say, ‘Well, that’s happening to me,’” she said.

Those conversations can be uncomfortable, but they are important. That’s why Prevent Child Abuse Utah offer prevention kits to help families navigate the best ways to talk about abuse and teach kids the signs of it.

Walsh, who has been with the district since 2016, was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Orem police said it is examining its procedures to makes sure school administrators are made away of incidents as soon as possible.

Comments / 3

Kim Hyatt
4d ago

It's a sad world when you can't trust the people who are supposed to be teaching your children. It's not surprising that so many parents choose to home school now.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
Orem, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Principal#Violent Crime#Alpine School District
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Man arrested at West Jordan gym for fighting and stabbing 2 people

A man was arrested in West Jordan on Friday after reportedly stabbing two people during a fight that started over a basketball game. 30-year-old Kirby Zou now faces three misdemeanor counts of assault and two third degree felony charges for aggravated assault. The arrest report says that Zou was playing...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday

NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
NEPHI, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

The Justice Files: 40-years and still counting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Forty-years have passed and two families are still waiting for answers. Joyce Tina Gallegos and Gabrielle DiStefano were both murdered days apart in August 1982. Weber County authorities eventually discovered their bodies. They were shot to death. “She went missing and we knew something was wrong because without her […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Sandy Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in a credit card theft. Police say, the man used a stolen credit card to make over $1,000 in purchases at the Home Depot located at 135 E 11400 S on Friday, August 26. The police […]
SANDY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy