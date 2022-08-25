ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ director explains why two iconic characters aren’t in the movie

No matter what summer diehards may have you believe, Spooky Season is right around the corner, and Millennials have even more reason to celebrate the annual return of jack o’lanterns, trick or treating, and things that go bump in the night. After a jaw-dropping absence of nearly thirty years, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back for Hocus Pocus 2. But while the sequel will feature many a familiar face, two of the stars of the original will sadly not appear.
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU

The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix

The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
The 10 best movies with shocking twist endings in cinema history

Cinema is home to all kinds of stories, from all walks of life. Giant gorillas climbing skyscrapers, two girlbosses going on a road trip, a man inserting a VHS tape into his stomach: it’s all quality stuff. But is there anything that hits quite as hard as being shocked in theatres?
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for

For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films

From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
Here’s your first look as Christian Bale in eerie Netflix mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

If you’ve been wondering what physical transformation Christian Bale will be undergoing now that his much-lauded performance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder is behind him, look no further. Netflix has just released a first look at the actor as fictional detective Augustus Landor in their upcoming adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel The Pale Blue Eye, and, true to form, the actor looks completely different from his former role.
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember

Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
