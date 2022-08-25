Read full article on original website
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ director explains why two iconic characters aren’t in the movie
No matter what summer diehards may have you believe, Spooky Season is right around the corner, and Millennials have even more reason to celebrate the annual return of jack o’lanterns, trick or treating, and things that go bump in the night. After a jaw-dropping absence of nearly thirty years, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back for Hocus Pocus 2. But while the sequel will feature many a familiar face, two of the stars of the original will sadly not appear.
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix
The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
The 10 best movies with shocking twist endings in cinema history
Cinema is home to all kinds of stories, from all walks of life. Giant gorillas climbing skyscrapers, two girlbosses going on a road trip, a man inserting a VHS tape into his stomach: it’s all quality stuff. But is there anything that hits quite as hard as being shocked in theatres?
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for
For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
An astonishing amount of people watched Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s objectively awful new film
No one expected Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg to work together in 2022, but they did it anyway. And now, a buddy-comedy film that the two actors have starred in has dominated the Netflix charts, despite the negative reviews it received on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its release last Friday, Me...
Marvel fans are predicting who will take on the Iron Man role in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Avengers: Endgame saw Tony Stark/Iron Man making the greatest sacrifice to defeat Thanos and save the day, and now fans are dying to learn who, if anyone, could do the same in Avengers: Secret Wars. Saving the biggest dramatic moment for Tony Stark felt right considering he kickstarted the universe...
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
A ton of female filmmakers team up for new film responding to Roe vs. Wade overruling
It has been two months since Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court. Since then, multiple celebrities voiced their frustrations as the country began protesting for weeks on end. Now, Hollywood is fighting back, with more than 20 female filmmakers teaming up to produce a film in response to the supreme court’s decision.
‘Harry Potter’ fan gives us an idea of what Scarlett Johansson would look like as Bellatrix Lestrange
Perhaps AI is the new way for fans to cast their favorite celebrities to ideal roles in existing franchises, proven by a savvy Potterhead using it to generate images of Scarlett Johansson as one of Harry Potter‘s iconic characters. And people are loving it. Over on r/HarryPotter, Reddit user...
Here’s your first look as Christian Bale in eerie Netflix mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
If you’ve been wondering what physical transformation Christian Bale will be undergoing now that his much-lauded performance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder is behind him, look no further. Netflix has just released a first look at the actor as fictional detective Augustus Landor in their upcoming adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel The Pale Blue Eye, and, true to form, the actor looks completely different from his former role.
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember
Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
Viral star Antoine Dodson is turning his decade-old meme into a beer because it’s 2022
Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 after his infamous line “Hide yo’ kids, hide yo’ wife,” has recently announced his involvement with the ale industry by releasing his own beer brand based on his own punchline. The viral Internet star established an intoxicating mix of...
‘Percy Jackson’ creator says he’s going to ‘fix’ the franchise and offers update
Rick Riordan provides an update on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series and shares his disappointment about the previous movies. Percy & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters weren’t received positively by many people, and the movies didn’t go over well with the author either.
