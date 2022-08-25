ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Creek, OR

KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire past 10,000 burned acres, homes get fire crews' attention

MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says today the wildfire is larger than 10,000 burned acres now. Its daily report shows the fatal fire's size at 10,709 acres burned in northern Josephine County. Today's fire update released as the funeral for wildland firefighter Logan Taylor was underway in Medford. The 25-year-old Talent man died August 18th when a tree hit him while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN PEDESTRIAN VERSUS VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A Roseburg woman died in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in Green on Monday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 9:40 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 42 near Landers Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV operated by a Roseburg woman struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel. The victim was identified as 59-year old Laura Pennington.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Car crash on Highway 42 leaves pedestrian dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A pedestrian is deceased after being struck by a car Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at milepost 75 of Highway 42 at about 9:37 p.m. on August 29. Troopers said their investigation showed an eastbound Ford Escape driven by a 23-year-old operator struck Laura Pennington, 59, of Roseburg, who was in the roadway. Police said Pennington suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
DILLARD, OR
kpic

Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — There's still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Escaped Horse Cause Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 29

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on scene to find a 2016 Honda HRV which had been operated by 80-year-old Donna Morgan of Roseburg heavily damaged and a deceased 5-year-old stallion in the roadway. The investigation revealed three horses had escaped a nearby pasture and were observed running at a fast pace down a gravel driveway. One of the horses ran directly into the path of the oncoming Honda SUV, giving Morgan no time to react. Morgan was not injured and declined medical assistance. Roseburg Towing removed the totaled Honda from the scene. The owner of the horses was notified and made arrangements to remove the horse from the roadway. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Lookingglass Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Man from Days creek seriously injured in vehicle crash

DAYS CREEK, Ore. — Saturday morning around 4:15 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff's office along with fire and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where the occupant of the vehicle crash was trapped and was 250 feet down an embankment. Deputies say the driver, 57-year-old Steven Thomas Kremer...
DAYS CREEK, OR
kpic

An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR

