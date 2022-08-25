Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
NBCMontana
3D weather: When western Montana could see 1st frost
With conditions as hot as we have been seeing recently, it can be hard to think about a cold topic such as frost. Climatologically, we are in the period where we could start seeing cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs has news our local gardeners can use in the video above! Below, a more detailed chart can be found.
NBCMontana
Montana builds business relationship with Lithuania
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is building new relationships with Lithuania to produce a virtual series promoting the laser, photonics and optics industries. The Montana Department of Commerce, the Montana Photonics Industry Alliance and the Lithuanian Laser Association are working on this project while building a relationship between Montana and Lithuania through a business network and academic contacts.
NBCMontana
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
NBCMontana
Potentially record breaking temperatures this week
Today will be a really nice day across western Montana. Temperatures will be in the 80s mainly area wide with mostly clear skies. High pressure builds in. Temperatures will rise to the 90s and even low 100s across western Montana. We'll be hot and dry for most of the week, aside for a slight chance for a few showers/thunderstorms Thursday.
NBCMontana
$146K in grant funding helps 4 communities grow
Missoula, MT — Four Montana communities will be sharing $146,000 in grant funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The grants will help with the planning of critical infrastructure along with community development. The Montana Department of Commerce made the announcement Monday. The four areas getting the funding...
NBCMontana
Whitefish Review to host humor writing contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Review is hosting the Montana Prize for Humor, a writing contest with a $1,500 prize on the line. The money is split between three categories: true stories, figments of imagination and poetry. Winners will be published in the winter and spring issue for 2023.
NBCMontana
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
NBCMontana
Florida contractor sentenced to 30 years in prison for defrauding millions from customers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida pool contractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using a pool contracting scheme to steal millions from his clients. Brian Washburn, 34, was sentenced on one count of organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, a first-degree felony; and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, a third-degree felony.
