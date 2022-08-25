Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers touts $90 million education investment during visit to La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers is directing millions of dollars of federal COVID relief money towards school districts across the state. Tuesday, Evers announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education, which is being split between two categories. $75 million is meant to help districts retain and recruit...
WEAU-TV 13
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kwik Trip employees in the Coulee Region have a new option for child care. The Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center is providing full-time child care for workers at the company’s La Crosse headquarters, production facilities, and regional stores. “One of the things we’ve heard...
WEAU-TV 13
Northside La Crosse parents, business owners stand against school district’s referendum
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of parents, business owners, and community members from La Crosse’s northside are standing against the School District of La Crosse’s upcoming referendum. According to Vicki Markussen of Engage Greater La Crosse, a survey of more than 90 members of the North...
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
