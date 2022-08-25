ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers touts $90 million education investment during visit to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers is directing millions of dollars of federal COVID relief money towards school districts across the state. Tuesday, Evers announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education, which is being split between two categories. $75 million is meant to help districts retain and recruit...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kwik Trip employees in the Coulee Region have a new option for child care. The Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center is providing full-time child care for workers at the company’s La Crosse headquarters, production facilities, and regional stores. “One of the things we’ve heard...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

