This Date in Baseball: Almonte ruled ineligible at LLWS

1909 — The A.J. Reach Company was granted a patent for its cork-centered baseball, which replaced the hard rubber-cored one. This change will be particularly apparent in the National League in 1910 and 1911. 1915 — Jim Lavender of the Chicago Cubs pitched a 2-0 no-hitter in the first...
