Cowboys to Watch: The A-Team of rodeo of cowboys and cowgirls on their way to Ellensburg
The countdown to the A-Team converging on Ellensburg has moved into red alert. The best cowboys and cowgirls in the world are en route to take on the best rodeo stock around. There will be a fair amount of National Finals Rodeo representation at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena over the Labor Day weekend.
Moxee native Hunter Stiles will entertain after the WestStar Best of the Best Wednesday night
He enjoys a little hunting and fishing, horses and getting off-road, back in the woods, all those same ingredients that go into a good country song. Moxee native Hunter Stiles is just 19, so his honky tonkin’ days are still down the trail, but the country singer will break in the new Behind the Chutes stage on Wednesday night following the award ceremony at the WestStar Best of the Best Roping event to kick off the Ellensburg Rodeo week.
PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee
Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Wapato school support staff picket for higher wages, state case to school board
Wapato School District classified staff members picketed for higher wages outside the school board meeting Monday before some of them addressed the board and asked to be fairly compensated. Classified staff includes paraeducators, bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and maintenance workers. Approximately 130 classified workers in the district are...
Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima
The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson’s West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O’Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
New owners, new look for downtown Holiday Inn in Yakima
Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership. Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden. “Our banquet rooms have...
Yakima police update walk-in reporting process for domestic violence survivors
The Yakima Police Department has changed its procedures for people who walk into the police station to report a domestic violence incident. The new process prioritizes survivor safety and security. The issue of walk-in reports was raised at the August domestic violence coalition meeting after a survivor of a felony-level...
The Capitol Theatre: That'll be the day you see 'Buddy' on stage
A new Capitol Best season is opening at The Capitol Theatre with all the quality you expect, greater variety than ever, and an explosive and energetic opener. All COVID restrictions and vaccine verifications have been lifted. Patrons are welcome to wear masks and encouraged to be mindful of their own health and wellness when preparing to attend performances.
