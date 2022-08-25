The composition of the Earth's continents abruptly changed due to the evolution of land plants, according to researchers at the University of Southampton. In collaboration with colleagues from Queen's University Canada, the University of Cambridge, the University of Aberdeen, and the China University of Geosciences, Wuhan, the Southampton research led by Dr. Tom Gernon studied the effects of land plant evolution on Earth's chemical composition over the course of the previous 700 million years, as per ScienceDaily.

