WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1 1/2-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home
This week’s Pet Pal is a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe her as an absolute love bug and is a favorite among the staff. They also say that she enjoys all types of attention, and loves cuddling after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Echo Farms pool extending hours of operation for another month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular public pool in New Hanover County is extending its hours of operation. According to New Hanover County Parks and Recreation, you’ll be able to swim more laps at the new Echo Farms pool off Carolina Beach Road through September. This week, however,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Funds secured to replace roof on Wilmington’s 1st Black Masonic Lodge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now in the works to replace the roof of Wilmington’s oldest Black Masonic temple. The Historic Wilmington Foundation says the construction on the roof of the Giblem Lodge is now fully funded thanks to generous donations from multiple organizations. Built in 1871,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Dozens of stingrays spotted off Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It seems you see something new every time you head to the beach. Visitors in Wrightsville Beach at the Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier were recently treated to a massive stingray spotting. Dozens, if not hundreds, of stingrays were spotted on Sunday swimming in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two cats, bearded dragon rescued from Leland house fire
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews with Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire in Mallory Creek Monday afternoon. According to Chief 501, there were no signs of a fire upon arrival but crews with Engine 53 say they encountered heavy spoke when they entered the home. The fire was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Members of NC, SC law enforcement partner for ‘Hands Across the Border’ state line campaign
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officers with the NC State Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Public Safety came together last weekend to keep the community safer. Members from Troop B and Troop H traveled to the South Carolina border to take part in the “Hands Across the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue members ensuring new fire truck meets needs of department, community
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Leland Fire/Rescue team recently traveled to Holden, LA to complete a pre-construction meeting on their new fire truck. The group says they were able to tour the facility the new truck is being built in and spent hours going through all the specifications.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY celebrates Back to School with childhood photos; how many can you recognize?
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is the first official day of a new school year for many students around the Cape Fear. In recognition of Back to School, several members of the WWAY family are throwing it back (some more than others) to elementary school. How many of these...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons holding free community event for Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tomorrow is International Overdose Awareness Day, which remembers those who have lost their lives to the drug overdose epidemic. The Quick Response Team of Coastal Horizons is inviting the community to attend a free event on Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Center located at 401 S. 8th Street in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control. New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon. Crews says the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT awards multimodal planning grant to Wrightsville Beach bicycle, pedestrian plans
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ten municipalities from across the state will receive assistance with bicycle, pedestrian and transit planning, thanks to grants awarded recently by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The NCDOT Multimodal Planning Grant program, now in its 20th year, helps North Carolina communities develop a comprehensive...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Documentary written, co-produced by UNCW student about her father’s death airing tonight on PBS NC
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A documentary is airing tonight that was written and co-produced by a UNCW student. The film explores her personal journey navigating grief following the death of her father. Betsy Bertram helped create “Captain Scott B and the Great Adventure”. When Bertram’s father, Scott,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dunkin’ Donuts offering teachers a free cup of coffee on Thursday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for our students. In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police horse recovering after injured by alleged drunk driver
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A member of Wilmington Police’s mounted unit is recovering after being involved in a crash this weekend. Elton is an equine officer on Wilmington Police’s mounted unit. The unit is made up of three horses and three human officers. Just before 3 a.m....
