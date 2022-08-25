ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests

Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Wilmington, NC
Whiteville, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Funds secured to replace roof on Wilmington’s 1st Black Masonic Lodge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now in the works to replace the roof of Wilmington’s oldest Black Masonic temple. The Historic Wilmington Foundation says the construction on the roof of the Giblem Lodge is now fully funded thanks to generous donations from multiple organizations. Built in 1871,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two cats, bearded dragon rescued from Leland house fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews with Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire in Mallory Creek Monday afternoon. According to Chief 501, there were no signs of a fire upon arrival but crews with Engine 53 say they encountered heavy spoke when they entered the home. The fire was...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Horizons holding free community event for Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tomorrow is International Overdose Awareness Day, which remembers those who have lost their lives to the drug overdose epidemic. The Quick Response Team of Coastal Horizons is inviting the community to attend a free event on Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Center located at 401 S. 8th Street in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control. New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon. Crews says the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

