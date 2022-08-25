Read full article on original website
Related
avoyellestoday.com
Lenes Patrick Thibodeaux, 1968 Marksville High graduate
Lenes Patrick Thibodeaux, affectionately known by family and friends as Pooh Pat or Pat, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, August 26, 2022, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 71. Pat was born October 14, 1950 in New Iberia to the late Andrew...
Metal detectors placed in Evangeline Parish schools
Evangeline Parish officials have placed a metal detector at Ville Platte High and have ordered more to be placed at schools throughout the parish
Hank Williams, Jr. Spotted All Over Acadiana This Past Weekend [Photos]
It seemed like everyone I talked to over the weekend had a Bocephus sighting story.
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette man booked for unauthorized entry of a residence
A 33-year-old resident of Lafayette was booked into jail for unauthorized entry of a residence on Friday, August 26.
westcentralsbest.com
RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
kadn.com
Lafayette mom voices her frustrations after her son was kicked out of kindergarten at J.W. Faulk
LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN)- A Lafayette mom is frustrated after her child was kicked out of kindergarten at J.W. Faulk Elementary because of his birthdate. Under state law, kids must turn five on or before September 30 in order to enroll in kindergarten. Nureaka Ross’s son was born right after midnight on October 1, 2017, missing the deadline by an hour and 18 minutes.
avoyellestoday.com
Forest Hill Man Killed in Avoyelles Parish Motorcycle Crash
Avoyelles Parish – On August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. The initial investigation revealed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers searching for shooting suspect
Acadia Parish Crimestoppers and Rayne Police are looking for suspects in an August shooting.
Local doctor and barber specialize in treating clients with hair-loss diagnosis
Dermatologists say Alopecia is a complex diagnosis affecting both adults and children.
westcentralsbest.com
Alexndria Man Arrested After Standoff With Police
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect went into a residence and refused to come out. The suspect was captured following a brief standoff. Travis Roy, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of resisting arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kadn.com
North Lafayette grocery store food desert
Lafayette, La( KADN)- "The north side of Lafayette is in a food desert." For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue. Community leader Ravis Martinez says a lack of places to get food is a big problem...
Arrest made in August 18 MLK shooting
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
brproud.com
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Police Release Comprehensive Crime Plan
The Alexandria Police Department released a comprehensive plan on their operations and mission to fight crime and maintain public safety in the city. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the plan that has been in effect but is consistently evolving. A statement released on the APD Facebook...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
Natchez Democrat
Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee
VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
Eunice News
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur
A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
theadvocate.com
Dorm brawls, shanks, crawling in the ceiling: Inside a year of chaos at Bunkie's youth prison
One night in July 2021, around 10 p.m., teens from the Jaguars and Cowboys dormitories rushed into a hallway at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie and began to fight, armed with shanks. Once the dust had settled, staff members noticed something odd: some of the juveniles had fresh...
Comments / 0