'It's going to be a personal game': Argyle ready for rematch with Melissa

Buy Now Argyle running back Landon Farris drags a tackler during the game against Anna last season. Farris will be the focal point of the Eagles’ run game as they look to knock off Melissa on Friday. Al Key/DRC

ARGYLE — Nearly 11 months ago, Argyle’s reign of district dominance ended abruptly when it fell 21-0 to Melissa in a game that ultimately decided the District 7-4A Division I champion.

The loss prevented the Eagles (11-2 last season) from winning their 13th consecutive district championship as coach Todd Rodgers’ perennial powerhouse hit a rare regular season roadblock. With the two teams in different districts this fall after both moving up to Class 5A-DII, they instead meet in a non-district season opener Friday night.