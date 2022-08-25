ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

'It's going to be a personal game': Argyle ready for rematch with Melissa

By John Fields jfields@dentonrc.com Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Buy Now Argyle running back Landon Farris drags a tackler during the game against Anna last season. Farris will be the focal point of the Eagles’ run game as they look to knock off Melissa on Friday. Al Key/DRC

ARGYLE — Nearly 11 months ago, Argyle’s reign of district dominance ended abruptly when it fell 21-0 to Melissa in a game that ultimately decided the District 7-4A Division I champion.

The loss prevented the Eagles (11-2 last season) from winning their 13th consecutive district championship as coach Todd Rodgers’ perennial powerhouse hit a rare regular season roadblock. With the two teams in different districts this fall after both moving up to Class 5A-DII, they instead meet in a non-district season opener Friday night.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

