First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A 37-year-old Glendale man and 36-year-old Glendale woman were arrested on suspicion of identity theft and possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia after being stopped at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in the 1100 block of Alameda Avenue. Officers reported finding a collapsible baton, window inflator jam, methamphetamine pipe and variety of bank cards, IDs and other forms of personal information belonging to others inside the man’s vehicle and in the woman’s possession, as well as Adderall pills at the man’s home. The man also was booked for carrying a collapsible baton and receiving stolen property, while the woman also was booked for violating a court order.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO