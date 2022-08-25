ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

PTA Council of PUSD: Building Bridges

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Just as we have since 1915, PTA Council of PUSD stands proudly at the intersection of our Pasadena, Altadena and Sierra Madre public schools and the communities they serve, advocating for opportunity, success and wellness for every PUSD student.
PASADENA, CA
Welcome Back, Students!

Welcome Back, Students!

First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. We are excited to welcome students back to school. The BUSD employees have been hard at work this summer to make sure it will be a great year. Here are some of the highlights. Mental Health Resources. Students...
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Arts and Educational Foundation Shares Exciting News

First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On behalf of the Burbank Arts and Education Foundation, welcome to the 2022-2023 school year! Whether you nudged a reticent kindergartner, or grabbed a goodbye hug from an excited 7th grader on day one, we hope you enjoyed your summer and share our excitement for the shiny new school year ahead.
BURBANK, CA
PUSD Proud for 50 Years

PUSD Proud for 50 Years

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. A time of reflection and remembrance, anniversaries also present a time to imagine and explore what lies ahead. In 1971, forward-looking civic leaders and PUSD administrators created the Pasadena Educational Foundation as an independent organization tasked with supporting...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

New Principal Looks Ahead With Vision for Valentine Elementary

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The staff of Valentine Elementary welcomes students, families and our community to the 2022-2023 school year! As the new principal of Valentine Elementary, I am blessed to join a supportive community with exceptional teachers, staff members and devoted families.
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Valentine PTA President Welcomes Families, New Principal

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The Valentine Elementary PTA is thrilled to kick off our 2022-2023 school year, and it is my honor to serve as this year’s PTA president for additional year. We have the most amazing board of enthusiastic and gracious volunteers, and we can’t wait to welcome the students back for another memorable year.
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

LCHS PTSA Welcomes Students, Families and Staff

First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School 9-12 PTSA is happy to welcome families, students, teachers and staff to the 2022-2023 school year. The start of the school year brings many opportunities for us to reconnect with friends...
EDUCATION
outlooknewspapers.com

Spartan Boosters Help Fund LCHS Extracurricular Activities

First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Welcome back, Spartan families! The La Canada Spartan Boosters is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds that support extracurricular activities, sports and academic programs that enrich the lives of our students in grades 7-12. Last year...
CHARITIES
outlooknewspapers.com

HMS Is Happy to Get Back to Learning

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The start of a new school year is always an exciting time in our household, and this year it’s even more exciting for us as I step into the role of HMS PTA president. We have...
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

SMHS Students Open 2022-23 School Year

Lunch break in the quad is always a great time place to catch up with students at San Marino High School, who resumed classes last Wednesday. Principal Jason Kurtenbach, teachers and staff were all excited to welcome students back to campus to resume “preparing students to have the knowledge, skills, integrity and character necessary to become successful and productive people.”
SAN MARINO, CA
Huntington Collection Reopens

Huntington Collection Reopens

First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the relocation and reopening of the furniture, home décor and clothing resale shop Huntington Collection. The shop, which is now located at 2670 East Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, donates all proceeds to the Huntington Senior Care Network, a nationally recognized program that helps more than 15,000 older and disabled adults and families remain healthy and independent.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Governor Signs Bill for Regional Affordable Housing

First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1177 on Monday, creating a regional affordable housing trust between the cities of Pasadena, Burbank and Glendale. Written by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, the bill will use $23 million, which was recently...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Pasadena Showcase House Awards $500,000 in Grants

First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts recently awarded $500,000 in gifts and grants to 55 nonprofit organizations and schools throughout the San Gabriel Valley and greater Los Angeles area. The grants help support music education and music enrichment...
PASADENA, CA
SMHS Holds Icebreaker Dance

SMHS Holds Icebreaker Dance

The San Marino High School campus was a hub of activity following its football home opener against the Norwalk Lancers as students gathered for the ASB-organized Icebreaker Dance to cap off their first week of school. ASB Adviser Courtney Rushing was happy to see the students’ enthusiastic participation, and she...
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Extends Moratorium on New Gun Stores to 2023

First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted Tuesday to extend a moratorium on new firearms retailers for another 10 months and 15 days. The decision is intended to prevent the establishment of new gun stores while the city investigates further zoning regulations on the retailers.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Residents Near Raising Cane’s to Receive Relief

First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader. After months of public ire over traffic and speeding issues, the residential streets around the Raising Cane’s drive-thru restaurant in Burbank will receive speed humps, preferential parking zones, and a temporary road closure. Members of the Burbank City Council hope that these changes will mitigate issues that residents say are destroying their quality of life.
BURBANK, CA
Crimes and Arrests

Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A 37-year-old Glendale man and 36-year-old Glendale woman were arrested on suspicion of identity theft and possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia after being stopped at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in the 1100 block of Alameda Avenue. Officers reported finding a collapsible baton, window inflator jam, methamphetamine pipe and variety of bank cards, IDs and other forms of personal information belonging to others inside the man’s vehicle and in the woman’s possession, as well as Adderall pills at the man’s home. The man also was booked for carrying a collapsible baton and receiving stolen property, while the woman also was booked for violating a court order.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Spartans Dominate Rosemead in Opener

First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity football team kicked off its season with a 56-26 nonleague victory at Rosemead last Friday behind a dominant first half that saw the Spartans take a controlling 49-14 lead. Senior...
ROSEMEAD, CA

