ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3Sqy_0hVWyqyl00

A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution.

Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo .

The ban was set to take effect Friday. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota , where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.

Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time is needed to make a proper judgment.

It's the second time that Romanick has put the trigger ban on hold. He ruled last month that North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley was premature in setting a July 28 closing date and issued a temporary restraining order that effectively gave the clinic time to move to Moorhead without a gap in services.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents

A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Fargo, ND
Government
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for claiming student loan forgiveness funds ‘degree in lesbian dance theory’

Rep Lauren Boebert has come under fire for a “homophobic” rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory”.The Colorado congresswoman raged about the president’s plans to scrap up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week.“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said.“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border.“He’s the...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The death row inmate whose conviction looks so shaky even Oklahoma Republicans are fighting to save him

Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, 59, has escaped the execution chamber three times. He may yet survive a fourth time if a growing innocence movement around his case is successful.Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 murder of his boss at an Oklahoma City motel and has been in criminal justice limbo ever since. His death date has been postponed twice because of court-mandated delays. In 2015, the state of Oklahoma realised at the last minute it was using the wrong execution drugs and called things off once again, part of the impetus for a series of investigations that...
The Independent

Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters blames economic woes on diversity hires in Federal Reserve

Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters kicked up controversy again this week after the Arizona Republican pinned the country’s economic setbacks on so-called diversity hires at the Federal Reserve.“Look I don’t care if every single member at the Fed is a Black lesbian,” began Mr Masters in a video shared on his personal Twitter account Monday night. “As long as they’re hired for their competence, not because of what they look like or who they sleep with.”The GOP candidate, who won the state’s Republican primary earlier this month, made the remarks in response to a tweet he’d sent one day...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

China accused of blocking posts from supporters of Minnesota student who accused Chinese billionaire of rape

Supporters of a Minnesota woman who alleges that she was raped by a Chinese billionaire while he was visiting her school campus claim that their social media posts in China are being blocked after voicing their support for her case.Prominent Chinese feminist activists and students at the University of Minnesota allege that the Chinese social media app WeChat is intentionally blocking their posts about billionaire Richard Liu and his company JD.com, which is frequently compared to being a Chinese answer to Amazon, and the allegations that he raped a student at the university, the Star Tribune reported.Jingyao Liu, now 25,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Wrigley
The Independent

Proposed legacy Bill may not be human rights compliant, warns commissioner

Controversial Government legislation to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles “runs a very significant risk” of being ruled not compliant with human rights obligations, according to a submission to the Council of Europe.Dunja Mijatovic is the Commissioner for Human Rights at the council and recently visited Belfast where she met with groups of stakeholders about the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill. She has also held meetings with Government ministers.In a written submission to the 46-member council, she said there is “minimal support” for the proposed legislation in Northern Ireland.The Bill has already cleared the House of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

816K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy