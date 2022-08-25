ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Turn on the radio’: Scott Mills signs off from final BBC Radio 1 show

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 5 days ago

Scott Mills signed off from his show on BBC Radio 1 for the final time on Thursday, 25 August, bidding listeners an emotional farewell.

The DJ, 48, has hosted shows on the station since 1998. His co-presenter Chris Stark joined his daytime show in 2018.

In July, it was announced that Mills and Stark would be leaving the station to join BBC Radio 2 and Capital FM’s breakfast show respectively.

“If you feel there’s nothing good around you, I say one thing to you: turn on the radio,” Mills said.

