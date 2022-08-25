Read full article on original website
Are we in a recession? Probably, Nebraska economists say, but state may fare better than nation
The U.S. economy has met the technical definition of a recession, with two straight quarters of a decline in gross domestic product. But are we really in a recession? Some experts have questioned whether the economy can truly be in a recession when unemployment is at a historically low level and continues to decline. In fact, the country as a whole added 500,000 jobs in July. Some other economic indicators continue to be positive as well. For example, retail spending was up 10.1% last month compared with a year ago.
Southeast Nebraska medical experts see optimism in heart disease, cancer deaths rates
Every year, cancer and heart disease account for just more than half of all deaths in the U.S., according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's true in Southeast Nebraska as well, but there are a few differences locally. In both categories, the average rate...
Man pleads guilty to involvement in illegal steroid distribution scheme
OMAHA — A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in an illegal steroid distribution scheme Friday. Fernando Lopez-Reyes pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and other illegal substances in Nebraska and elsewhere, and to conspiracy to launder money, according to court records.
Watch now: Nice Tuesday in southeast Nebraska, temperatures on the rise again Wednesday
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins in our updated forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate...
Wednesday, August 31 weather update for southeast Nebraska
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Watch now: Rain chance returns this evening in southeast Nebraska
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt...
Watch now: Cooling down in southeast Nebraska Monday
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast video.
Big third inning dooms Polk County against St. Paul
STROMSBURG – After the Polk County Slammers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the visiting St. Paul Wildcats exploded for six runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good, then held on for dear life late for a 7-5 win Tuesday night.
Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri
BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night. The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School. In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a...
