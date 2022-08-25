ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

York News-Times

Are we in a recession? Probably, Nebraska economists say, but state may fare better than nation

The U.S. economy has met the technical definition of a recession, with two straight quarters of a decline in gross domestic product. But are we really in a recession? Some experts have questioned whether the economy can truly be in a recession when unemployment is at a historically low level and continues to decline. In fact, the country as a whole added 500,000 jobs in July. Some other economic indicators continue to be positive as well. For example, retail spending was up 10.1% last month compared with a year ago.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Man pleads guilty to involvement in illegal steroid distribution scheme

OMAHA — A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in an illegal steroid distribution scheme Friday. Fernando Lopez-Reyes pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and other illegal substances in Nebraska and elsewhere, and to conspiracy to launder money, according to court records.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Rain chance returns this evening in southeast Nebraska

Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Watch now: Cooling down in southeast Nebraska Monday

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast video.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Big third inning dooms Polk County against St. Paul

STROMSBURG – After the Polk County Slammers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the visiting St. Paul Wildcats exploded for six runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good, then held on for dear life late for a 7-5 win Tuesday night.
POLK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri

BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night. The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School. In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a...
BRAINARD, NE

