The U.S. economy has met the technical definition of a recession, with two straight quarters of a decline in gross domestic product. But are we really in a recession? Some experts have questioned whether the economy can truly be in a recession when unemployment is at a historically low level and continues to decline. In fact, the country as a whole added 500,000 jobs in July. Some other economic indicators continue to be positive as well. For example, retail spending was up 10.1% last month compared with a year ago.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO