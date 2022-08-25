ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Sanders pans GOP response to Biden canceling some student loans

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praised President Biden's decision to cancel some student loans during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, saying the move would benefit working families and low-income people. Driving the news: The Biden administration announced earlier this week that will cancel up to $20,000 in student debt...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lander
Person
Arati Prabhakar
Axios

Who student debt relief helps (and it's not who you think)

Despite what critics may say, student loan debtors who stand to benefit most from the relief plan announced last week aren't exactly latte-sipping elites. Reality check: First, nearly 90% of those benefiting from the policy earn less than $75,000, according to the White House. Second, a significant percentage of student loan debtors didn't get a four-year degree. That means they also don't get the income boost of a bachelor's degree.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Science And Technology#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Americans
Axios

Gov. Sununu says Biden "should apologize" for "semi-facism" comments

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday President Biden owes Republicans an apology for remarks he made in Maryland earlier this week lambasting Trump-allied Republicans. Driving the news: "MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden told the crowd at...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Axios

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel spars with Russia and China

As U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel's day job is to promote trade and harmony between the two countries. But given an opening, the famously combative former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff is taking on China and Russia. In the past few days, he has mixed it...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

National Archives hit with threats after Trump search

The National Archives and Records Administration has faced a spike in threats and vitriol in the weeks since the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The National Archives isn't the only federal agency facing a deluge of threats. The FBI and the Department of...
POTUS
Axios

Mossad chief to visit D.C. as Israel ramps up pressure on U.S. over Iran deal

Mossad director David Barnea will visit Washington next week for talks on the emerging deal to restore the Iran nuclear agreement, a senior Israeli official told reporters Sunday. Why it matters: Barnea is the most hawkish official on Iran within the Israeli security establishment and intelligence community. The organization he...
WORLD
Axios

Warren: Trump could be putting American lives at risk

Revelations about the documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home have left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "deeply alarmed," she told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the FBI's...
POTUS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy