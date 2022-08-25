Read full article on original website
Sanders pans GOP response to Biden canceling some student loans
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praised President Biden's decision to cancel some student loans during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, saying the move would benefit working families and low-income people. Driving the news: The Biden administration announced earlier this week that will cancel up to $20,000 in student debt...
Biden admin strikes $11 million deal to fund monkeypox vaccine production
The Biden administration struck an $11 million deal on Monday to support the packaging of the monkeypox Jynneos vaccine at a domestic facility. Why it matters: The move is another step the administration is taking to bolster the supplies of the vaccine amid limited availability. The big picture: The Jynneos...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Who student debt relief helps (and it's not who you think)
Despite what critics may say, student loan debtors who stand to benefit most from the relief plan announced last week aren't exactly latte-sipping elites. Reality check: First, nearly 90% of those benefiting from the policy earn less than $75,000, according to the White House. Second, a significant percentage of student loan debtors didn't get a four-year degree. That means they also don't get the income boost of a bachelor's degree.
Why a Harvard economist who opposed Biden's student debt forgiveness pledge as a 'crude and inequitable tool' changed her mind
"I once thought forgiveness to be an expensive Band-Aid, a distraction from fundamental reform," Susan Dynarski, wrote in The New York Times.
GOP calls out Pelosi's comments on Biden lacking power to cancel debt
Ninety-four Republican lawmakers are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to take action against President Biden's "unconstitutional and illegal" student loan forgiveness plan. Why it matters: Pelosi said last year that Biden lacks the "power" to cancel large amounts of student loan debt and that only an "act of...
The RNC isn't paying Trump's legal bills over the Mar-a-Lago raid despite having bankrolled his personal lawyers in the past, report says
The RNC appears to have shifted from an earlier willingness to foot Trump's legal bills as he takes on a new lawyer to fight his Mar-a-Lago grievance.
Gov. Sununu says Biden "should apologize" for "semi-facism" comments
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday President Biden owes Republicans an apology for remarks he made in Maryland earlier this week lambasting Trump-allied Republicans. Driving the news: "MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden told the crowd at...
Ambassador Rahm Emanuel spars with Russia and China
As U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel's day job is to promote trade and harmony between the two countries. But given an opening, the famously combative former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff is taking on China and Russia. In the past few days, he has mixed it...
DOJ: Classified papers at Mar-a-Lago "likely concealed and removed"
The Justice Department asked a federal judge late Tuesday to refuse former President Trump's request for a "special master" to review the evidence the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, citing national security concerns. Of note: The Department of Justice said in its filing that it has "evidence that government...
Garland sets new restrictions on political activity of appointed DOJ staff
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday in a memo to Department of Justice employees that appointees can no longer participate in partisan political events, like fundraisers or campaign events, revoking a long-standing department policy. Why it matters: The new restrictions come just months before the midterm elections and amid the...
Poll: Republican voters rally behind Trump despite Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Trump remains a popular figure in the GOP, as a majority of Republican voters believe he should be the party's nominee in 2024, a USA Today/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates. Why it matters: The poll was conducted after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. The results illustrate Trump's continued...
National Archives hit with threats after Trump search
The National Archives and Records Administration has faced a spike in threats and vitriol in the weeks since the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The National Archives isn't the only federal agency facing a deluge of threats. The FBI and the Department of...
Mossad chief to visit D.C. as Israel ramps up pressure on U.S. over Iran deal
Mossad director David Barnea will visit Washington next week for talks on the emerging deal to restore the Iran nuclear agreement, a senior Israeli official told reporters Sunday. Why it matters: Barnea is the most hawkish official on Iran within the Israeli security establishment and intelligence community. The organization he...
Judge signals support for "special master" review of Trump documents
A federal judge in Florida on Saturday signaled that she would be willing to grant former President Trump's request for the appointment of a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking the appointment of a...
Warren: Trump could be putting American lives at risk
Revelations about the documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home have left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "deeply alarmed," she told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the FBI's...
