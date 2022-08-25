Read full article on original website
Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy is now accepting applications
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 10 nonprofits in the Wiregrass will get a chance to enhance their marketing strategy:. The Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy will take place starting in October and they are accepting applications starting Tuesday until September 23rd. The academy is trying to find the nonprofits that...
Borden Dairy closure approaches: Wiregrass school districts find milk alternatives
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One month from Tuesday, Borden Dairy will close its doors. That means the clock is also ticking for Wiregrass schools to find a new source of milk for students. Borden is currently still delivering, but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High...
Dental clinic coming to the Circle City in the next 2 years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Currently, in the Circle City, there are only 60 dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50-mile radius. That averages out to about 1.4 dentists per every 10,000 people, whereas the national average is 6.1 dentists per 10,000 people. Within the next two years, the...
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
New Manufacturing Plant Coming to Ozark, Creating 84 Jobs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a manufacturing facility in Ozark, creating 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore takes reclaimed materials and turns them into flooring and surface products. The company is the largest converter of reclaimed rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
Mary Hill Family Services Center raises more than $800 dollars for various programs
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The Mary Hill Family Services Center held its first donation sale and was able to raise more than $800 dollars for various programs. The event was held on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Ozark Technology Center. A total of $807.75 was...
Wiregrass 9-1-1 dispatchers learn how to handle human trafficking
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It happens every day and too often goes unnoticed. Human trafficking is modern day slavery and is a terrifying situation for those caught in its trap. On August 29, Wiregrass area first responders got to work on learning how they can help victims and those who witness the crimes.
Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years. Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick,...
Dorothy Robbins newest Houston County registrar
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dorothy Robbins was sworn in as a member of the Houston County Board of Registrars on Monday. “I can’t seem to find the words to fully express my gratitude to God for allowing me to serve,” Robbins told friends who witnessed the occasion. Her...
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. City blames fired worker who it claims failed to update software credentials. Human trafficking is modern day slavery,...
Legal Talk Tuesday: STAR IDs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss STAR IDs.
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the...
Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
Dothan sewer line rehabilitation work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another round of sewer work will be underway this week. Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 29 through September 2, 2022, in the following areas:. • Choctaw Street. • Sioux Street. • Girard...
Submit your kid’s artwork for Color the Weather!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We want your kid's weather related artwork for our Color the Weather segment, brought to you by Your Local Area McDonald's!.
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
