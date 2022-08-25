ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Robin des Bois, la véritable histoire Free Online

Cast: Max Boublil Gérard Darmon Patrick Timsit Géraldine Nakache Ary Abittan. Robin des Bois, with his friend Tuck, are bad guy: they only steal poor, women and old people. They dream to get they own brothel in town, like the Pussycat. They decide to rob Nottingham's tax office, but they meet the Sherwood gang - who steal to rich to feed the poors - with the same idea in mind: Robbing the Nottingham sherif. The true story of Robin des Bois can finally begins!
epicstream.com

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 Release Date, Countdown, and Leaks

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 has returned with a very self-referential episode. Here's all about Chainsaw Man Chapter 104, its release date, and any leaks!. In-universe, Denji has as many fans as he does in our world, though many would think him "too gory for kids" or even accuse him of stealing Devil Hunter's jobs.
Deadline

‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series Renewed For Season 4 At HBO Max; Sarah Peters To Take Over As Showrunner

DC’s Harley Quinn will return to HBO Max. The streamer has renewed the adult animated series for a fourth season. It comes ahead of the season three finale on September 15. The series is also getting a new showrunner. Sarah Peters, who has written on the series since season one and currently serves as consulting producer, will take over the role from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who were previously showrunners and originally developed the project with Dean Lorey. 2021-22 TV Cancellations & Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming The renewal is good news for DC fans who subscribe to the digital service, coming...
Variety

‘Harley Quinn’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max

Harlivy shippers rejoice — everybody’s favorite supervillain couple is coming back to fight another day. “Harley Quinn” has been renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max. In addition to the renewal, the streamer also announced that Sarah Peters, who has written for the show since Season 1 and serves as a consulting producer, has been promoted to executive producer and will take over duties as showrunner from creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. “We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” Halpern and Schumacker said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this...
epicstream.com

Assassin’s Creed Remake Is Rumored To Be In Development

Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. A new rumor has surfaced online suggesting that a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed game is set to launch at some point next year. However, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Ubisoft working on a remake of Assassin’s Creed. Earlier this year, it seemed like Ubisoft might have been the one teasing that the Assassin’s Creed franchise could be getting a new version after all these years. However, all these rumors still remain to be seen if they will be accurate.
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
