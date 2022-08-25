ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li Free Online

Cast: Kristin Kreuk Chris Klein Neal McDonough Michael Clarke Duncan Moon Bloodgood. When a teenager, Chun-Li witnesses the kidnapping of her father by wealthy crime lord M. Bison. When she grows up, she goes on a quest for vengeance and becomes the famous crime-fighter of the Street Fighter universe. Is...
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Robin des Bois, la véritable histoire Free Online

Cast: Max Boublil Gérard Darmon Patrick Timsit Géraldine Nakache Ary Abittan. Robin des Bois, with his friend Tuck, are bad guy: they only steal poor, women and old people. They dream to get they own brothel in town, like the Pussycat. They decide to rob Nottingham's tax office, but they meet the Sherwood gang - who steal to rich to feed the poors - with the same idea in mind: Robbing the Nottingham sherif. The true story of Robin des Bois can finally begins!
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Writer Explains Why the Hulk Left Earth in Episode 2

During the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we saw Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a Sakaarian ship flying off to space (presumably heading to Sakaar) which led fans to believe that it's the character's last appearance in the series as well as speculate on why he is potentially returning to the planet where he spent years as a gladiator.
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique

It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
epicstream.com

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 Release Date, Countdown, and Leaks

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 has returned with a very self-referential episode. Here's all about Chainsaw Man Chapter 104, its release date, and any leaks!. In-universe, Denji has as many fans as he does in our world, though many would think him "too gory for kids" or even accuse him of stealing Devil Hunter's jobs.
epicstream.com

Assassin’s Creed Remake Is Rumored To Be In Development

Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. A new rumor has surfaced online suggesting that a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed game is set to launch at some point next year. However, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Ubisoft working on a remake of Assassin’s Creed. Earlier this year, it seemed like Ubisoft might have been the one teasing that the Assassin’s Creed franchise could be getting a new version after all these years. However, all these rumors still remain to be seen if they will be accurate.
