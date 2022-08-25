ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
BLUE BELL, PA
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTGS

It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - A recently-passed state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October of 2021, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with the tracking of the law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Business
State
Washington State
NJ.com

N.J. boutique shop owner sold fake designer goods, police say

The owner of a South Toms River store was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit items out of the business, authorities announced Thursday. Rasheem Paige, 47, of South Toms River, owner of Grateful Threadz Embroidery & Boutique, was charged with counterfeiting and weapons offenses, according to a joint statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the South Toms River Police Department.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Why my weekend in Atlantic City, NJ was my best beach vacation ever

Everyone knows that I have a soft spot for Atlantic City. Especially the part of AC they call “North Beach.”. But what a lot of people may not know is that every summer I choose to spend some of my vacation time in Atlantic City, as opposed to jetting off to a beach vacation elsewhere. Why? Think about it. It is the only true resort beach vacation within driving distance. And it’s just as good, if not better than any other beach destination.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Counterfeit#Coach#Hyperspeed#Nj#Nukemap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
New Jersey 101.5

7 Top Chain Steak Houses that Define What Makes a Great Steak

Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5ny.com

Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ man charged with murder of Philadelphia man still on the loose

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Philadelphia man last week, but one of the suspects is still wanted by police. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was shot to death shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. His body was found by Atlantic City police responding to a gunshot picked up by the ShotSpotter system.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy