El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
WTGS
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - A recently-passed state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October of 2021, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with the tracking of the law.
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
N.J. boutique shop owner sold fake designer goods, police say
The owner of a South Toms River store was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit items out of the business, authorities announced Thursday. Rasheem Paige, 47, of South Toms River, owner of Grateful Threadz Embroidery & Boutique, was charged with counterfeiting and weapons offenses, according to a joint statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the South Toms River Police Department.
Why my weekend in Atlantic City, NJ was my best beach vacation ever
Everyone knows that I have a soft spot for Atlantic City. Especially the part of AC they call “North Beach.”. But what a lot of people may not know is that every summer I choose to spend some of my vacation time in Atlantic City, as opposed to jetting off to a beach vacation elsewhere. Why? Think about it. It is the only true resort beach vacation within driving distance. And it’s just as good, if not better than any other beach destination.
Actor Kelsey Grammer set to serve beer next month at popular Brick, NJ bar
BRICK — We all have a favorite watering hole where we get together with friends, break bread, clink glasses and celebrate this thing called life. If you’re lucky, that bar is a place where “everybody knows your name,” a popular lyric from the opening song of the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993.
Jersey City, NJ launches ‘food rescue mapping’ to feed those in need
JERSEY CITY — Stemming from its selection for the National Resource Defense Council's "Food Matters" cohort two years ago, this Hudson County city is in the early stages of implementing something called food rescue mapping, to identify and nourish neighborhoods in need. The effort combines the concepts of food...
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
For sale: Gorgeous NJ home from 1894 given modern chic upgrade
I've always thought living in an actual piece of architectural history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ. This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New...
Bound Brook, NJ man gets prison for murdering friend — parents face trial now
It’s more than 50 years in prison for a Bound Brook man convicted of the murder of a family friend. Ryan Keogh was sentenced on Friday to 50 years for the count of murder, stemming from the 2019 shooting death of 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, of Old Bridge, outside of Keogh’s family home on Farm Lane.
Toms River, NJ shuts down hookah bar after deadly shooting
TOMS RIVER — A hookah bar that was the backdrop for a deadly shooting Saturday has been shut down by the municipality for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill announced. The early morning gunfire near Top Tier Hookah Lounge at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue...
Study Says Rudest People In US Live Right Outside Of South Jersey
Get ready for some not-so-shocking news, ya'll. Once again, the City of Brotherly Love has been bestowed the title of Rudest City in America. Believe it or not, even though most of us know that's true to a certain extent, many have come to be proud of that in-your-face Philly attitude.
NJ man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud
An Essex County man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Scott Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland was sentenced by...
Check out pics from Trev’s comedy headlining debut at Catch A Rising Star
It's been 22 years in the making and frankly I really don't know why it's taken so long. After all these years of performing standup comedy, it finally occurred to me that I should try headlining. When I asked to Catch A Rising Star owner and booker Suzy Yengo about it, she put me on the schedule for last Saturday, Aug 27. What a rush!
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
7 Top Chain Steak Houses that Define What Makes a Great Steak
Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
fox5ny.com
Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
Atlantic City, NJ man charged with murder of Philadelphia man still on the loose
ATLANTIC CITY — Two men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Philadelphia man last week, but one of the suspects is still wanted by police. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was shot to death shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. His body was found by Atlantic City police responding to a gunshot picked up by the ShotSpotter system.
