Virginia, MN

WDIO-TV

The Family Freedom Center greets hillside with barbeque and open house

The Family Freedom Center introduced themselves to the Hillside community on Tuesday with a open house and barbeque. The organization is taking over the operations of the historic Neighborhood Youth Services, or NYS. So these folks will be the ones. The programming at Washington Center was left to an uncertain...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Avah

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Pre-Pride Celebrations

Pride weekend: it’s an event free from judgement and hate, it’s an absolute celebration of a diverse and accepting community. Vikre Distillery wants to help individuals get a head start on their pride weekend by throwing a pre-pride party. Vikre is an inclusive space made for the community of Duluth to be the best possible place to celebrate people from all diverse backgrounds.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GMN Birthdays: 8/30/22

The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Mara Kate McDonald

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for August 29th, 2022: Mara Kate McDonald. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw...
DULUTH, MN
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth schools promote unity with new back-to-school event

For thousands of kids and teens around the Norhtland, it’s the last Monday this summer they’re going to bed without school in the morning. Duluth Public Schools helped students get ready to go back to class with a big event at Bayfront Festival Park. The district dubbed it “Unity in our Community.”
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Duluth’s Ten Most Endangered Places in 2022

The Duluth Preservation Alliance has announced its 2022 list of the ten most endangered places. The intention is to raise awareness about historic properties that are likely to be lost. The organization previously released endangered properties lists in 2021 and 2017. An interactive story map for the 2022 list is available at arcgis.com.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Rock Ridge volleyball wins program debut, Northwestern tops Superior

The Rock Ridge volleyball team served up their first-ever game on Tuesday, following the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert merger, against Two Harbors. Two Harbors came into the game 0-2 on the season. Macy Westby collected the Wolverines first ever point with an ace on the opening serve, as Rock Ridge won...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Plentiful sunshine on tap

We’re entering a quiet stretch of weather with generally clear skies. This begins with abundant sunshine for our Tuesday. Highs range from low to upper 70s. It’s another breezy day with a west northwest wind near 15 mph. This allows the temperature downtown and in Superior to be a few degrees warmer than on the hill in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Young Cloquet Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash

CLOQUET, Minn. — A 26 year-old motorcyclist from Cloquet is dead after a crash with a small vehicle. According to the Cloquet Police Department, they responded to an accident at 11:05 p.m. Monday on Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. Officers say the crash involved a small red...
CLOQUET, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Authorities searching for man missing from Iron Range cabin

SIDE LAKE, MN -- Authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for a man missing from a cabin in St. Louis County. According to the Sheriff’s office, James Frederick Napoli, 72, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at his cabin on Sturgeon Rd. in Side Lake.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

