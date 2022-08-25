ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Bridgeport's Alexa Martin excels on the volleyball court and in the classroom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, what seemed to be a setback turned into a blessing in disguise. “I started volleyball in sixth grade,” Martin said. “I was cut from the soccer team, so my friend and I decided at the last minute to start volleyball. It’s been a passion ever since. I hope to pursue it next year out of college.”
WVNews

Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year

Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
WVNews

graf 15 .JPG

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys soccer team's best opportunity was on a pe…
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
WVNews

FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
WVNews

Candy Donaldson Receives Employee Honor

WESTON, WV (August 26, 2022) – Candy Donaldson, of the Outpatient Department, has been selected as the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital ICARE Employee of the Month for August 2022. She began her employment on June 3, 2001, on the Medical/Surgical Unit. This is the third time she has received the honor.
WVNews

The Gnome Lady to be at Jubilee

Barbara Lee aka The Gnome Lady, an artisan from French Creek, WV, hand-makes all gnome-themed pieces, and is new to the festival this year. Barbara enjoys hand making her unique gnome-themed crafts and says that it “gives me a sense of relaxation”. She also said that “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome is a fun way to own a Gnome”, and that “each Gnome has their own unique personality”. She will be selling her handmade gnomes, candles, gnome clay earrings, keychains, pins, magnets, and beanbag frogs through her business “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome” in booth #53 at Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, Sept. 2, 3, and 4, 2022.
WVNews

Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee

Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
WVNews

Covered Bridge Baskets returning to Jubilee

Returning to the festival this year is basket weaving artisan, Jill Schiefelbein of Covered Bridge Baskets, from Philippi, WV. She is a proud Tamarack Artisan. You can see her beautiful handwoven pieces such as baskets, business card wagons, market baskets, divided organizers, and totes with leather handles or straps, at booth #35 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
WVNews

Glenville State University Night Held at Lambert’s Winery

Several Glenville State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, sample various wines, and listen to the musical stylings of the Cross Town Traffic Band.
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
WVNews

West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
WVNews

WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
WVNews

Drug Possession Cases Dominate Court Docket

Nearly half of recent criminal case judgments handed down in Lewis County Magistrate Court involved illegal possession of methamphetamine. Joshua A.Walker-Smith, 33, of Meadville, Penn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine by Deputy D.C. Shipman, of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 1.
