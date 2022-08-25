Read full article on original website
Bridgeport's Alexa Martin excels on the volleyball court and in the classroom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, what seemed to be a setback turned into a blessing in disguise. “I started volleyball in sixth grade,” Martin said. “I was cut from the soccer team, so my friend and I decided at the last minute to start volleyball. It’s been a passion ever since. I hope to pursue it next year out of college.”
Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year
Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
graf 15 .JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys soccer team's best opportunity was on a pe…
Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
RCB #12 goal PBHS #5.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open …
Doddridge County beats South Harrison in 5-setter: Buckhannon-Upshur boys overcome Lincoln
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Doddridge County Bulldogs pulled out a five-set match against the South Harrison Hawks, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-12, in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday evening. Katie Rogers landed seven kills and Kami Linger and Emily Haddix both had five...
Candy Donaldson Receives Employee Honor
WESTON, WV (August 26, 2022) – Candy Donaldson, of the Outpatient Department, has been selected as the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital ICARE Employee of the Month for August 2022. She began her employment on June 3, 2001, on the Medical/Surgical Unit. This is the third time she has received the honor.
Traveling evangelist to return to Bridgeport (West Virginia) during Labor Day weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents throughout the area are invited to a church revival in Bridgeport beginning Sunday. Evangelist Rich Tozour and his family will speak beginning at the 10 a.m. worship service at Grace Baptist Church in Bridgeport.
The Gnome Lady to be at Jubilee
Barbara Lee aka The Gnome Lady, an artisan from French Creek, WV, hand-makes all gnome-themed pieces, and is new to the festival this year. Barbara enjoys hand making her unique gnome-themed crafts and says that it “gives me a sense of relaxation”. She also said that “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome is a fun way to own a Gnome”, and that “each Gnome has their own unique personality”. She will be selling her handmade gnomes, candles, gnome clay earrings, keychains, pins, magnets, and beanbag frogs through her business “Gnomies Adopt-A-Gnome” in booth #53 at Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, Sept. 2, 3, and 4, 2022.
Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee
Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
UMWA, Marion Co. AFL-CIO invite community to Labor Day picnic for first time since 2019
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the United Mine Workers of America and Marion County AFL-CIO are holding their annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington this weekend. And officials are encouraging the community to come out for the event. The picnic,...
Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, All Season Real Estate are Barbour Chamber Members of Month
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and All Seasons Real Estate Offices are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for September. The Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad operates the West Virginia Central Railroad, which features freight and tourist passenger services in...
Covered Bridge Baskets returning to Jubilee
Returning to the festival this year is basket weaving artisan, Jill Schiefelbein of Covered Bridge Baskets, from Philippi, WV. She is a proud Tamarack Artisan. You can see her beautiful handwoven pieces such as baskets, business card wagons, market baskets, divided organizers, and totes with leather handles or straps, at booth #35 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
Glenville State University Night Held at Lambert’s Winery
Several Glenville State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, sample various wines, and listen to the musical stylings of the Cross Town Traffic Band.
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
Drug Possession Cases Dominate Court Docket
Nearly half of recent criminal case judgments handed down in Lewis County Magistrate Court involved illegal possession of methamphetamine. Joshua A.Walker-Smith, 33, of Meadville, Penn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine by Deputy D.C. Shipman, of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 1.
