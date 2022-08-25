Read full article on original website
Little change for Missouri abortion providers after Roe. vs. Wade decision
On June 24, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued opinion 2022-22 in response to the United States Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Schmitt’s opinion made Missouri the first state in the country to outlaw abortion after the decision. While there was much fanfare on both the...
Press Release: September 9 deadline approaching St. Louis area flood victims to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance
Jefferson City – The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will accept applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) through September 9, 2022, from individuals in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles Counties whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding that occurred July 25-28, 2022.
