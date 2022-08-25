ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: September 9 deadline approaching St. Louis area flood victims to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Jefferson City – The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will accept applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) through September 9, 2022, from individuals in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles Counties whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding that occurred July 25-28, 2022.
