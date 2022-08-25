ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Discussing Medicaid Expansion Again

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recent legislation provided through the America Rescue Plan Act allows states to extend postpartum coverage offered through Medicaid to mothers for a 12-month period. The Wyoming Legislature is now considering this Medicaid expansion through a state plan amendment. If approved, the...
oilcity.news

Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority

A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
svinews.com

Car seat legislation could be returning to Wyoming Legislature

SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session. Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 requires all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing...
K2 Radio

Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report

According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
Denver7 News KMGH

Colo. Secretary of State says some could lose their right to vote depending on midterm election results

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is sending a stark warning to voters about what she believes is at stake in November. Griswold, speaking to the Guardian over the weekend, said voting rights could be stripped away from many Americans within a matter of months depending on who is voted into office during the midterm election, a message she reiterated in an interview with Denver7 on Monday.
Wake Up Wyoming

Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State

After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
107.9 Jack FM

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
107.9 Jack FM

Fiber Internet Comes to Casper

As announced in a press release, the internet company Bluepeak has launched its fiber internet service in Casper after investing $24 million to bring its fiber network to nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in Casper. Rich Fish, Bluepeak’s CEO, said in the release:. "The great folks of the Oil...
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Chad Michael Smith, 51 –...
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming: September Starts and Summer Ends Hot, Dry, and Dangerous

Summer isn’t over yet – there will be intense heat, persistent dryness, and possible record-setting high temperatures throughout Wyoming during the first two weeks of September. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has analyzed current weather patterns and found a hot trend. All of Wyoming will feel...
capcity.news

US Senate Youth Program accepting applications from Wyoming high schoolers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High school students interested in pursuing a career in public service have an opportunity each year to experience government at work, and applications for that opportunity are open now. The U.S. Senate Youth Program, established in 1962, is now accepting applications for its educational experience March...
cowboystatedaily.com

Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota League of Women Voters endorse Amendment D

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota League of Women Voters has joined the coalition endorsing Amendment “D” this November. That would expand Medicaid coverage in the state. League spokesperson Amy Scott-Stolz says it’s a matter of human rights. Scott-Stolz says the expansion would cover more working people that...
oilcity.news

Wyoming riding heat wave into Labor Day weekend; Casper to see high near 90

CASPER, Wyo. — Don’t let the cool morning fool you: High pressure has settled into Wyoming and that will mean clear skies, dry conditions and hot temperatures into the Labor Day holiday weekend. “High pressure continues to build across the western US today, bringing some late summertime heat...
