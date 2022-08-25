Read full article on original website
Several charges pending in 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators with Virginia State Police have started to piece together what exactly led to a 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel over the weekend. The crash happened Sunday around 1 a.m. and left all eastbound lanes closed for around three hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads.
Virginia Beach Police investigating two deadly weekend crashes
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating two deadly crashes that happened over the weekend. One crash involved a drunk driver, and the other crash saw a Ford F-150 drive off the roadway and hit a tree, according to the department. The DUI crash happened on...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia State Police investigate a head on collision in the city of Hampton
At approximately 2:46 AM, state police were called to investigate a two vehicle head-on collision in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 263mm. The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by Kenneth Dominic Matthews, entered onto westbound I-64 from Neil Armstrong Parkway, Matthews, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a 2006 Honda Accord head-on.
Police confirm 16 cars involved in I-264 Norfolk tunnel crash
Virginia State Police confirmed 16 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 264 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk over the weekend.
Norfolk Police investigate undetermined death on N Military Highway
Police responded to the 1200 block of North Military Highway after a call came in at 5:42 p.m., on Monday.
VSP: Two seriously hurt after head-on crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision between two cars that left two men seriously injured. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 263 in Hampton. The driver of a...
Driver killed after being rear ended by DUI suspect at stop light in Virginia Beach
A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University.
Victim dies two weeks after assault at VB business
Investigators identified 26-year-old Wesley Horbal as the suspect in this case and arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Candlelight vigil for woman killed in Newport News road rage incident
A Newport News community came together Tuesday night in a candlelight vigil after a woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident along Oyster Point Road.
Man arrested in assault turned homicide, charged with Voluntary Manslaughter
Police have made an arrest regarding an assault turned homicide.Police identified the suspect as Wesley Horbal, 26, of Virginia Beach. He was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.
Police: Person shot near ODU Tuesday evening
Police responded to a shooting Tuesday evening near Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
13newsnow.com
One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue
NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
Police: Drunken man arrested after firing shots in Virginia Beach
A man was arrested after Virginia Beach police say he fired several rounds while drunk early Sunday morning.
Four residents displaced after Virginia Beach two-story house fire
According to officials, crews responded to the 3900 block of Morning Light Lane at 5:54 p.m., on Tuesday.
16 vehicles involved in chain reaction crash in Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk
Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 11 cars in total were towed from the scene.
Crime Stoppers doubles reward in Newport News gas station double murder
The reward has been doubled for information leading to an arrest in a double murder at the Kiln Creek 7-Eleven.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
Norfolk woman’s car stolen; neighbors believe signal jammers used
We've told you about the new tactics thieves are using to make it more difficult to find them. One of those tactics is now being used on a wider scale in a Norfolk neighborhood.
Police: Man caught trying to steal catalytic converter in Norfolk
A man was arrested early Sunday in Norfolk after police say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
