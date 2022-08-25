ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

At approximately 2:46 AM, state police were called to investigate a two vehicle head-on collision in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 263mm. The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by Kenneth Dominic Matthews, entered onto westbound I-64 from Neil Armstrong Parkway, Matthews, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a 2006 Honda Accord head-on.
HAMPTON, VA
