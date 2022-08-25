Read full article on original website
WVNews
FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
WVNews
Traveling evangelist to return to Bridgeport (West Virginia) during Labor Day weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents throughout the area are invited to a church revival in Bridgeport beginning Sunday. Evangelist Rich Tozour and his family will speak beginning at the 10 a.m. worship service at Grace Baptist Church in Bridgeport.
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
WVNews
UMWA, Marion Co. AFL-CIO invite community to Labor Day picnic for first time since 2019
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the United Mine Workers of America and Marion County AFL-CIO are holding their annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington this weekend. And officials are encouraging the community to come out for the event. The picnic,...
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
WVNews
graf 15 .JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys soccer team's best opportunity was on a pe…
WVNews
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Names Stroke and Trauma Coordinator
WESTON, WV (Agusut 15, 2022) – Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce Morgan Norman, RN, as its first Stroke and Trauma coordinator. Norman received her Bachelor in Exercise Science from Fairmont State University and her Bachelor of Nursing from West Virginia University.
WVNews
RCB #15 defends PBHS #1.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open …
WVNews
RCB #12 goal PBHS #5.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open …
WVNews
Doddridge County beats South Harrison in 5-setter: Buckhannon-Upshur boys overcome Lincoln
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Doddridge County Bulldogs pulled out a five-set match against the South Harrison Hawks, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-12, in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday evening. Katie Rogers landed seven kills and Kami Linger and Emily Haddix both had five...
WVNews
West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
WVNews
Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler
The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
WVNews
Shinnston City Council discusses recreational project ideas for West Side, gets update on City Hall
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Shinnston City Council further discussed recreation project ideas for the city’s West Side, as well as possible renovation of City Hall, during a work session this week. Council met at Otterbein United Methodist Church in an effort to make the session more accessible...
WVNews
Glenville State University Night Held at Lambert’s Winery
Several Glenville State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, sample various wines, and listen to the musical stylings of the Cross Town Traffic Band.
WVNews
Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee
Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
WVNews
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
WVNews
Maddie Lott's hat trick leads Bees past Bearcats; Grafton and East Fairmont boys end in scoreless tie
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys soccer team’s best opportunity was on a penalty kick and a rebound off of it. But Grafton goalkeeper Bryson Kittle not only saved both of those shots, but six other shots too. And as it turns out, all of East Fairmont’s shots were saved too, and the game between the Bearcats and the Bees ended in a 0-0 tie on Tuesday at Grafton’s McKinney Field.
WVNews
Education That Works: Pierpont vet tech program meets the needs of North Central West Virginia
FAIRMONT— Over the last several years, there has been a growing need for veterinary technicians in West Virginia, with many veterinary clinics and hospitals looking to local colleges for answers. Pierpont Community & Technical College has faced that challenge head on, using its Veterinary Technology (vet tech) program to...
WVNews
Marching Minutemen ready for first home show of season
Practices that began in the summer, along with a full week of band camps, were the start of something good for the 2022 Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen. The 96-member band will perform its first home show on Friday night, Sept. 2. The band traveled to Liberty High last week and gave the crowd a taste of the talent and hard work the musicians have put in during a short amount of time.
WVNews
Local Girl Scouts set to host sporting clays competition
ROANOKE, WEST VIRGINIA—Enjoy a day of outdoor fun, exciting competition and delicious food – all for a good cause. Local Girl Scouts are inviting the community to attend a sporting clays competition Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonewall Sporting Clays.
