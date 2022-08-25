ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

graf 15 .JPG

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys soccer team's best opportunity was on a pe…
GRAFTON, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler

The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University Night Held at Lambert’s Winery

Several Glenville State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, sample various wines, and listen to the musical stylings of the Cross Town Traffic Band.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee

Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Maddie Lott's hat trick leads Bees past Bearcats; Grafton and East Fairmont boys end in scoreless tie

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys soccer team’s best opportunity was on a penalty kick and a rebound off of it. But Grafton goalkeeper Bryson Kittle not only saved both of those shots, but six other shots too. And as it turns out, all of East Fairmont’s shots were saved too, and the game between the Bearcats and the Bees ended in a 0-0 tie on Tuesday at Grafton’s McKinney Field.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Marching Minutemen ready for first home show of season

Practices that began in the summer, along with a full week of band camps, were the start of something good for the 2022 Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen. The 96-member band will perform its first home show on Friday night, Sept. 2. The band traveled to Liberty High last week and gave the crowd a taste of the talent and hard work the musicians have put in during a short amount of time.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Local Girl Scouts set to host sporting clays competition

ROANOKE, WEST VIRGINIA—Enjoy a day of outdoor fun, exciting competition and delicious food – all for a good cause. Local Girl Scouts are inviting the community to attend a sporting clays competition Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonewall Sporting Clays.
ROANOKE, WV

