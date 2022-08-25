GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont boys soccer team’s best opportunity was on a penalty kick and a rebound off of it. But Grafton goalkeeper Bryson Kittle not only saved both of those shots, but six other shots too. And as it turns out, all of East Fairmont’s shots were saved too, and the game between the Bearcats and the Bees ended in a 0-0 tie on Tuesday at Grafton’s McKinney Field.

