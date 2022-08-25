Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Assistant manager for Clearwater Dollar Tree stages robbery with teen son, steals $5K: police
An assistant manager at a Clearwater Dollar Tree was arrested Monday after using her 15-year-old son to stage a robbery in a plot to steal from the store, according to police.
Clearwater officer struck by fleeing suspect’s car, police say
A Clearwater police officer was hit by a suspect Monday morning while investigating a shots fired call, according to arrest documents.
Tampa man who claimed he wasn't driving during deadly crash sentenced to 20 years
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors say gas station surveillance shows Jeremy Guerrero getting into the driver’s seat of a car that later crashed, killing 57-year-old Maria Perez on Interstate 75 in November 2019. They say Guerrero was drunk and high on meth when he plowed into Perez's vehicle. Last year...
911 call: Woman trapped indoors before Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man with gun
SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman on the line with a 911 dispatcher grew increasingly upset as 47-year-old Brian Underwood threatened to shoot her if she tried escaping, the recording revealed. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded Sunday morning to the home on Tarawa Drive would shoot and kill...
Clearwater man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say
A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.
‘Stylish woman’ wanted in Polk County Walmart theft, sheriff’s office says
Polk County deputies are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in a theft at a Mulberry Walmart.
2 Tampa women arrested for burning children with hot pot, police say
The Tampa Police Department said two women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children with a hot pot.
Sheriff Chronister announces arrest of father who fatally shot daughter, injured son
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister gives the latest details on a father who shot his two children in the head. The 5-year-old daughter died while the 8-year-old son is still 'fighting for his life.'
Ongoing investigation of motorcycle gang murder case leads to murder arrest
PCSO stated that 48-year-old Paul Mogilevsky has been charged with the alleged murder of 46-year-old Dominick Paternoster.
1 child dead, another critical after father allegedly shoots them in the head
A father is facing a first-degree murder charge after authorities said he shot and killed his 5-year-old daughter and also shot his 8-year-old son in Tampa Monday night.
Biker Arrested in Murder of Possible Informant
Pinellas sheriff says victim was killed execution style
Family of missing Pasco woman wants to fund new search
The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn.
Hillsborough man to serve 10 years for selling deadly dose of drugs to Plant High senior
Last week, Garland Ryan Layton, 38, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for selling the teen drugs and will now serve 10 years in prison.
Tampa man shot, killed while hanging out with friends
A Tampa man was shot and killed while hanging out with friends early Saturday, the Tampa Police Department said.
Tampa police hiring first ever victim advocate
TAMPA, Fla. — We often hear about crimes happening in our area and the people who commit those crimes, but what about the people those crimes leave behind?. There are the victims directly impacted but also victims' family members and friends that can live with trauma and stress following a criminal incident.
Pinellas Park man accused of DUI says ‘not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk’: deputies
A Pinellas Park man pulled over for speeding made deputies' jobs easy when he admitted to driving drunk early Sunday morning.
Bicyclist seriously injured when motorist failed to yield in a St. Petersburg crosswalk
Investigators from the St. Petersburg Police Department are currently on-scene of serious injury crash involving a bicyclist. The call for service occurred at approximately 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 2022 at the intersection of 5th Avenue N and 25th Street. Police say that a motorist was operating a gray...
2 young children shot in Tampa: 1 dies, other in critical condition
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one juvenile and injured another. The updated story can be read here. On Monday, just after 10:30 p.m., a shooting occurred at a residence located at the 13,000 block of Heritage
Pasco County detectives searching for missing/endangered 13-year-old
Pasco Sheriff's deputies are currently searching for Hailey Combs, a missing/endangered 13-year-old. Combs is 5 ft., around 90 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.
