Shooting investigation at Audubon Drive in Gulfport
One man is dead in a shooting on Audubon Drive in Gulfport. News 25’s Sabria Reid is on scene at a shooting on Audubon Drive in Gulfport. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Adranos cuts ribbon on Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County
Adranos, Inc., a start up manufacturer of solid rocket motors, cut the ribbon on its Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County today. Founded in 2015, Adranos designs, develops, tests, and produces solid rocket motors for space launch and national security applications. The Mississippi solid rocket complex serves as Adranos’...
Deadline for Stone County façade grant applications is Wednesday
The deadline for the second phase of Stone County’s façade grant is tomorrow. The grant allows businesses in downtown Wiggins to get a facelift. Each grant of up to $10,000 will be used for the building fronts, matching what the business owner spends on facades. To determine if...
Public hearing in Ocean Springs to discuss city’s financial plan
Tonight, there will be a public hearing in Ocean Springs regarding the city’s financial plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. More specifically, they’ll be talking about the proposed ad valorem tax revenue increase as well as the city’s budget proposal, and possible tax changes. If you live...
Reflecting on the strength of Mississippians on the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
The City of Ocean Springs reflects on the strength of Mississippians to rebuild after damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The anniversary of Katrina brings back tragic memories of the hurricane ripping through the Mississippi Gulf Coast. With storm surge peaking at nearly 30 feet, roads, homes, businesses and...
Coroner identifies victim in Audubon Drive shooting
A Saucier man who had his own lawn care business was finishing up a lawn on Audubon Drive in Gulfport on Monday night when he was gunned down. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Kelvin Simmons, 47, was apparently finishing his work on a home on Audubon and was blowing grass clippings out of the way near the street when he was shot multiple times in the yard.
Balloon release in honor of Kelvin Simmons
A mourning family is seeking justice for the death of Kelvin Simmons. They want answers and request the gunman to turn themselves in. The Simmons family gathered in Gulfport to remember the life of Kelvin Simmons. Heartbroken and confused, family members try to come to terms with the death of their loved one.
Therapy dogs lend an ear at Gulfport Library’s Sit, Stay and Read
It’s all part of the Sit, Stay and Read program at the Gulfport Pubic Library. Jamie Hobbs, a retired nurse of 45 years, said owning a therapy dog is a good retirement project because she still wants to help people and see the joy her dog, Stella, brings to those around her.
Local businesses and organizations present 8th annual Back to School Fair
More than 45 local health organizations and businesses came together at the Lyman Community Center Saturday for the 8th annual Back to School Fair. People who attended were able to get wellness information, enter in giveaways, and take advantage of free hearing and vision screenings. After visiting each booth, guests...
Parents demanding answers after termination of Hancock County superintendent
Last week, the Hancock County School Board terminated Superintendent Teresa Merwin. Dozens of parents and educators attended tonight’s school board meeting hopeful for an explanation. The board remained silent, which was infuriating for parents and others unable to comprehend why. Merwin had been in office a little over a...
Columbine survivor shares his story with Gulfport High School
Craig Scott, a survivor of the Columbine school shooting, uses his tragedy to start a chain reaction of kindness in honor of his sister. Scott was at Gulfport High School today and shared his story. Twenty-three years ago, on April 20th, 1999, two teens shot and killed 13 people and...
PRCC football working towards breakout 2022 season
In football, they call third down the money down and the same rule applies to Seth Smith’s third year at Pearl River where the Wildcats are finally ready to take all their hard work and make a deposit. PRCC coming off a pair of two-win seasons to start the...
West Harrison alum and WNBA draft pick hosts basketball camp for hometown kids
WNBA draft pick Ameshya Williams-Holliday is giving back to her hometown of Gulfport in a big way!. The West Harrison alum, who was drafted out of Jackson State in May by the Indiana Fever, is the first draft pick from a historically black college and university since 2002. Even though...
