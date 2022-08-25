ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Adranos cuts ribbon on Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County

Adranos, Inc., a start up manufacturer of solid rocket motors, cut the ribbon on its Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County today. Founded in 2015, Adranos designs, develops, tests, and produces solid rocket motors for space launch and national security applications. The Mississippi solid rocket complex serves as Adranos’...
STONE COUNTY, MS
Public hearing in Ocean Springs to discuss city’s financial plan

Tonight, there will be a public hearing in Ocean Springs regarding the city’s financial plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. More specifically, they’ll be talking about the proposed ad valorem tax revenue increase as well as the city’s budget proposal, and possible tax changes. If you live...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Coroner identifies victim in Audubon Drive shooting

A Saucier man who had his own lawn care business was finishing up a lawn on Audubon Drive in Gulfport on Monday night when he was gunned down. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Kelvin Simmons, 47, was apparently finishing his work on a home on Audubon and was blowing grass clippings out of the way near the street when he was shot multiple times in the yard.
GULFPORT, MS
Balloon release in honor of Kelvin Simmons

A mourning family is seeking justice for the death of Kelvin Simmons. They want answers and request the gunman to turn themselves in. The Simmons family gathered in Gulfport to remember the life of Kelvin Simmons. Heartbroken and confused, family members try to come to terms with the death of their loved one.
GULFPORT, MS
Local businesses and organizations present 8th annual Back to School Fair

More than 45 local health organizations and businesses came together at the Lyman Community Center Saturday for the 8th annual Back to School Fair. People who attended were able to get wellness information, enter in giveaways, and take advantage of free hearing and vision screenings. After visiting each booth, guests...
GULFPORT, MS
Columbine survivor shares his story with Gulfport High School

Craig Scott, a survivor of the Columbine school shooting, uses his tragedy to start a chain reaction of kindness in honor of his sister. Scott was at Gulfport High School today and shared his story. Twenty-three years ago, on April 20th, 1999, two teens shot and killed 13 people and...
GULFPORT, MS
PRCC football working towards breakout 2022 season

In football, they call third down the money down and the same rule applies to Seth Smith’s third year at Pearl River where the Wildcats are finally ready to take all their hard work and make a deposit. PRCC coming off a pair of two-win seasons to start the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
