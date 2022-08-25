Read full article on original website
Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading
Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
Group Of People In Brampton Parking Lot Fought With Weapons & Police Are Investigating (VIDEO)
Peel Regional Police are asking for help from the public to share videos if they have them after many people were attacked with a weapon in Brampton over the weekend. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. On Sunday, August 28, at around 1:30...
6 People Were Killed In A Car Crash In Barrie & Police Said They Were Reported Missing
Six people who were reported missing were found dead in a car crash in Barrie by police early Sunday morning. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. On August 28, at around 2 a.m., officers said they located the single-vehicle accident in the area...
A 21-Year-Old Woman In Ontario Died In A Skydiving Accident Over The Weekend
A 21-year-old woman died in a fatal skydiving accident in Innisfil over the weekend, and police are investigating. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. According to a press release issued on August 28, the South Simcoe Police Service said it was called down...
Man Assaulted At A Calgary Condo Building Dies & Police Say It Was A 'Random' Knife Attack
Calgary Police have identified a man who was killed in a 'random' knife attack in an Inglewood condo building on Saturday afternoon. In a statement, police said an autopsy found that Edward Brett Davidson, a 39-year-old from Vancouver Island, succumbed to stab wounds sustained during an assault. The attack took place in the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at 1:35 p.m. on August 27.
Over 2K Baby Chicks Spilled Out Across The QEW After The Driver Forgot To Shut The Door
While there are likely many reasons why a chicken would cross the road, thousands of baby chicks were forced to wing it on the QEW after a driver forgot to close the door properly. On Monday afternoon, August 29, at around 1:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) GTA Traffic alerted...
