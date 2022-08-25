ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading

Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
Narcity

Man Assaulted At A Calgary Condo Building Dies & Police Say It Was A 'Random' Knife Attack

Calgary Police have identified a man who was killed in a 'random' knife attack in an Inglewood condo building on Saturday afternoon. In a statement, police said an autopsy found that Edward Brett Davidson, a 39-year-old from Vancouver Island, succumbed to stab wounds sustained during an assault. The attack took place in the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at 1:35 p.m. on August 27.
