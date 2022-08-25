Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It Took Social Media For The Police To Consider Her CaseMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Related
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Retreats to bench
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Realmuto knocked in two runs in Monday's game, but interim manager Rob Thomson decided to give him a breather Tuesday night. Garrett Stubbs will replace Realmuto behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Zack Britton: Glute injury confirmed
Britton (elbow) suffered a glute injury in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, per MLB.com. This qualifies as good news, as the injury doesn't appear to be serious and isn't related to the UCL surgery Britton underwent last September. The veteran reliever reportedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone that his arm feels great and that the glute issue isn't a concern. Britton is expected to throw a bullpen session in a few days and could resume his rehab stint shortly thereafter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Exits lineup
Rivas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Rivas is on the bench against a right-hander (Kevin Gausman), perhaps hinting that he won't be part of a strict platoon at first base with P.J. Higgins while Patrick Wisdom (finger) is on the injured list. In his first three games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Rivas went 3-for-6 with a run scored.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
CBS Sports
Giants' Joc Pederson: Steps out of lineup
Pederson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday after missing the previous two games with a groin injury, and he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Friars. Thairo Estrada will move out to left field with Wilmer Flores covering the keystone.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Lands on IL
The Rays placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right triceps inflammation, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. A best-case scenario has Thompson returning around the middle of September, although it's unclear how significant his injury is. The sidearm-throwing righty hasn't pitched since Thursday, when he allowed two runs on four hits versus the Angels. Thompson sports a modest 3.80 ERA and 39:11 K:BB this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Wil Crowe: Stumbles in loss
Crowe (5-8) allowed three runs on three hits and took a loss against the Brewers on Monday. He was charged with a blown save and recorded just one out. Crowe served up a game-tying home run to Garrett Mitchell in the eighth inning followed by Keston Hiura's walkoff blast in the ninth. The 27-year-old righty saw his season ERA jump from 3.12 to 3.51 after the rough outing. Monday was his first save chance since Aug. 2 and his first blown save since July 29.
CBS Sports
Ken Giles: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Giles on Monday. His stint in the Giants organization lasted just one week, with Giles receiving his release after allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings across his three appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Giles will now look to move on to his third organization of the season, as he was previously cut loose by Seattle earlier this month.
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander: Lands on IL
The Astros placed Verlander (calf) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Verlander underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption to his right calf, which he injured while covering first base in Sunday's start against the Orioles. While a timeline for Verlander's return hasn't yet been established, the diagnosis was worrisome enough for the club to place him on the shelf for at least the next couple weeks. Due to a pair of off days this week, Houston planned on scaling its rotation back to five men, so Cristian Javier will presumably return from the bullpen to take over Verlander's spot in the rotation. Additionally, top pitching prospect Hunter Brown is expected to be added from Triple-A Sugar Land when the active roster expands to 28 players Thursday, providing further coverage for Houston while Verlander is on the mend. In his comeback from Tommy John surgery this season, Verlander has re-emerged as a leading American League Cy Young candidate, as he turned in a 1.84 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 152 innings before exiting Sunday's outing. He won't be eligible to come off the IL until Sept. 13.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Smacks fifth homer
Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Brewers. Castro continues to swing a hot bat, as four of his five home runs this season have come since he was recalled Aug. 9. He's also hit .317, with five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in that span. Though Castro isn't the everyday starter at either second or third base, the Pirates have made room for him in the lineup and that is likely to remain the case so long as he continues to hit.
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Activated by Angels
Duffy (back) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. Duffy had been on the injured list since the end of June, but he spent the last few weeks on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake and hit .179 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts over eight minor-league games. Duffy isn't starting Monday against the Yankees and will likely have to compete with Luis Rengifo for playing time at third base over the final month of the season.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Called back up to majors
The Rays recalled Yarbrough from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Tampa Bay optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A on Saturday since the team planned to get by with a four-man rotation during its five-game week, but reliever Ryan Thompson's (triceps) move to the injured list Tuesday prompted the team to bring Yarbrough back from the minors earlier than anticipated. Yarbrough is expected to work out of the bullpen for the next few days before likely slotting back into the rotation when a fifth starter is next required Sept. 6 versus the Red Sox.
Comments / 0