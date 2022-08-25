Read full article on original website
Football Previews: South Umpqua Lancers coach Steve Stebbins
The South Umpqua Lancers reached the Class 3A state title game last season with a talented senior class. That talent is now graduated, but the cupboard is not bare for head coach Steve Stebbins. The Lancers return some big time players and will try to fill the gaps left behind...
Football Previews: North Douglas/Yoncalla War Eagles coach JJ Mast
The North Douglas and Yoncalla football programs are combining this season to play nine-man football at Class 2A. Coach JJ. Mast says that both programs would have struggled to exist without the support of the other. And combining the two schools will bring the Mast and fellow coach Matt Bragg back to playing a style of offense they prefer over the six-man game.
Football Previews: Oakland Oakers coach Ben Lane
The Oakland Oakers will move to nine-man football this season, along with the rest of the 2A classification. Oakland coach Ben Lane says the Oakers are slightly low on numbers for the 2022 season, but bring back a number of skill guys that he’ll lean on to lead the way.
Football Previews: Glide Wildcats coach Daryl Watkins
The Glide Wildcats will be playing nine-man football in 2022 and the extra space on the field might be a big boost for do-everything senior Dylan Damewood. Head coach Daryl Watkins expects that Damewood will play multiple offensive positions, including quarterback. The big question will be if the Wildcats have enough pieces to help support the efforts of Damewood.
