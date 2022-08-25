The North Douglas and Yoncalla football programs are combining this season to play nine-man football at Class 2A. Coach JJ. Mast says that both programs would have struggled to exist without the support of the other. And combining the two schools will bring the Mast and fellow coach Matt Bragg back to playing a style of offense they prefer over the six-man game.

YONCALLA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO